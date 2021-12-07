EMS adopts angels for a third year

That thought was echoed by Shannon Abraham, a paramedic and field training officer for Burke County EMS.

“We play a very large part in our community, and sometimes we only get seen as being in one view,” Abraham said. “I think doing stuff like this, it helps us to be seen as human beings and not just robots that get out and do the same thing every day. We have kids and grandkids and families at home too … plus, the majority of us that work here, we live in this community, so for us, it’s giving back to the people that are our neighbors.”

She’s adopted an angel each of the last three years, rotating between a boy and a girl each year.

“You know what? I love it,” Abraham said. “It’s joyful, and there’s a lot to be said about taking your happiness and giving it to someone else who might not have that and things that might be going on in their life.”

Sgt. Joshua Angley said his angel was a 7-year-old boy. He’ll wake up Christmas morning to a bicycle under the tree, some new clothes and other things Angley picked out for him.