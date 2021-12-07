EMS adopts angels for a third year

It’s the season of giving, and some of Burke County’s public servants did just that Friday.
For a third year, Burke County EMS’ Public Information Education Relations Committee chose to sponsor children from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, said paramedic Sherry Mayfield.
“This is just a way for Burke County EMS to give back in a little bit of a different way,” Mayfield said. “We’re seen in the community, but a lot of times it’s when people are having emergencies when they are at their worst. When people see us, this is a different way that we can help out, excluding the medical.”
The program has grown each year, starting with just 25 tags in 2019 and then up to 40 tags in 2020.
“We had people who did not get a tag and were quite upset about it, so this year we increased it to 50 and every one of the tags was taken,” Mayfield said. “People just like to know that they’re helping in some small way, helping make a child’s Christmas a little bit better.”
She said the program not only lets EMS personnel feel like they’re making a difference in people’s lives, but it lets people see them beyond the ambulance.
“It makes them feel like they’re making a difference in a child’s life, other than just poking somebody with a needle or trying to give medicines or showing up on a car accident where somebody’s hurt. A lot of times, children are fearful of EMS personnel when we arrive on scene. They see us and they think that we’re going to hurt them. This is just a different way to show that we can help without hurting them.”
That thought was echoed by Shannon Abraham, a paramedic and field training officer for Burke County EMS.
“We play a very large part in our community, and sometimes we only get seen as being in one view,” Abraham said. “I think doing stuff like this, it helps us to be seen as human beings and not just robots that get out and do the same thing every day. We have kids and grandkids and families at home too … plus, the majority of us that work here, we live in this community, so for us, it’s giving back to the people that are our neighbors.”
She’s adopted an angel each of the last three years, rotating between a boy and a girl each year.
“You know what? I love it,” Abraham said. “It’s joyful, and there’s a lot to be said about taking your happiness and giving it to someone else who might not have that and things that might be going on in their life.”
Sgt. Joshua Angley said his angel was a 7-year-old boy. He’ll wake up Christmas morning to a bicycle under the tree, some new clothes and other things Angley picked out for him.
“The thing I like about this program is the kids that don’t have a good Christmas, like other kids have, and the way that school systems work, possibly getting bullied and things like that for not having what other people have, and the fact that we are able to come together and donate all this stuff here behind us so they can have just a wonderful Christmas and hopefully it’s the most meaningful Christmas they ever have,” Angley said.
All of the angels had been adopted within the first couple days, said Burke County EMS Capt. Brad Browning. He said it was a blessing to see his coworkers so eager to help others.
“The pride that I feel in the organization that I work for is just indescribable, because you do have good people,” Browning said. “A lot of people don’t get to go to work and say that they work with their family, but I truly do. I get to work every day with a family of people who really want to do what’s right for others. That’s one of the things that I like the most.”
Paramedic Shelby Philyaw, who works 10-hour shifts, four days a week, has watched the presents pile up under the tree in the common area of the EMS base on College Street over the last couple of weeks.
“It’s been very heartwarming that everybody has been very sentimental and just giving to all these kids that really need it,” Philyaw said.
Philyaw, who’s been with Burke County EMS for a few months, decided to adopt three angels this year.
“This program’s really close to my heart because my nieces used to be angel kids themselves,” Philyaw said. “I like that we do this because it helps me do this for kids that … [are] like my nieces used to be. It just seemed really fit that, if I’m going to do for all 12 nieces that I have, that I would pick up extra for kids that might not get presents themselves.”
