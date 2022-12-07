EMS employees help 60 Burke County families celebrate Christmas

Santa got some help from Burke County EMS this week with making Christmas special for local families.

For the fourth year in a row, Burke County EMS adopted angels from the Salvation Army. It’s a tradition that has more than doubled since it first started in 2019.

“We started with 25 tags in 2019, this year we’ve done 60 tags for children from Burke County who would not have a Christmas otherwise,” said Burke County EMS Paramedic Sherry Mayfield, who’s chair of the agency’s Public Information Education Relations committee.

The PIER committee chooses an activity each Christmas for EMS personnel to voluntarily participate in to help bolster the agency’s relationship with the public.

“Every employee here will grab a tag or two and fulfill a little kid’s wish,” Mayfield said. “This year we have an ambulance full of bags of toys and bikes and clothes and gifts for kids who are less fortunate from Burke County.”

Mayfield wasn’t exaggerating about the ambulance being full of gifts. Before it rolled out of the base, nearly every nook and cranny of an ambulance was packed with blue bags filled with toys, from the popular plush toy Squishmallows to roller skates. About five bicycles were stacked on top of the bags of toys. EMS personnel estimated there was more than $5,000 worth of gifts for this year’s Angel Tree.

Jennifer Hood, senior administrative assistant for Burke County EMS, said she enjoys being able to see the family atmosphere at EMS grow each year with this tradition.

“It’s great,” Hood said. “We have such a family here. It’s always been such a family environment, and it’s really good to see it growing, bringing in so many new employees, it’s just really great to watch them all give back and spend so much of their spare time.”

More than that, it’s an opportunity to support the community in a different way than the day-to-day EMS calls they receive.

“It’s nice to be able to give back and know that we’re going to be making somebody happy, when otherwise we don’t necessarily see them smiling and happy,” Hood said.

Mayfield said it’s not just the gift recipients whose spirits are brightened each year. She said EMS employees usually start asking the committee in November if they’ll be doing another Angel Tree.

“It absolutely just brings such a smile to everybody’s face here to be able to do something for children who otherwise may not have a good Christmas,” Mayfield said.

It’s all in the spirit of giving. There was so much giving this year that EMS ran out of angels before Mayfield could get one herself. She said she’ll be helping another family in need instead.

“I am very blessed to work with a great group of employees here at Burke County EMS that actually gives above and beyond every year at Christmas,” Mayfield said.