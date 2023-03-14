Burke County EMS Maj. Nikki Hudson and Lt. Jessica Buffington graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s EMS Management Institute. The six-month course is designed for EMS leaders to develop and hone their leadership skills through team-building activities, role-playing, small group work and dialogue among participants, according to the program’s website.
featured special report top story
EMS leaders complete training institute
- Submitted, Burke County EMS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new business coming soon to downtown Morganton hopes to help more people get outside with budget friendly, second-hand options for gear.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was given Narcan after he began suffering overdose-like symptoms during an arrest Friday.
A local nonprofit leader has a long history of serving her community:
“Symbols of the South,” a symposium presented in early 2020 and interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue at First Presbyterian Chur…
If Burke County Board of Education Chair Wendi Craven has her way, Burke County Public Schools would not be among the districts participating …