EMS personnel discuss life in emergency management

In honor of EMS week finishing up Saturday, The News Herald caught up with some of Burke County’s own EMS personnel to learn more about their jobs and what keeps bringing them back for more. Here are their responses.
Chad Buchanan
Training sergeant, D-shift
Years with EMS: About 15
Q: How did you get into EMS?
I was a medic in the army first, got out of that and came here. I did a couple of things before I got to [Burke County EMS], and ever since I’ve loved it … I went straight into the army after high school, loved it, wanted nothing to do with it whenever I got out of the army, and it was just kind of, things happened to pull me in this direction.
Q: What’s your favorite part about being in EMS?
No day’s the same. Not every day is going to be the same, each shift is unique. Today, we’re getting to cook for all the guys and last shift we were busy. I’m standing here at a grill now, we ran a code an hour ago, an hour and a half ago? So we got a lady back from a cardiac arrest, so she’s sitting up at the hospital now. That’s the good part of this.
Q: What advice would you give to someone looking to get into EMS?
Make sure you know that this is what you want to do first. There’s a lot of people who think that they’re going to come out and make a lot of money at it, but nothing could be further from the truth. You do this because you love doing it, it’s not because of the money ... you got to have [a passion for it] first.
Q: What are some of the reasons you think EMS is important to the community, besides the obvious?
Well, outside of the obvious, we’re also able to be a resource for the regular person. How many times do we get a phone call in the middle of the night, ‘hey, listen, my child just did this, what do I need to do?’ It really does provide a little bit of resource outside of doctors and nurses, it’s just one more resource for the people to draw on, for the community to draw on.
Shannon Abraham
Field training officer and paramedic
Years in EMS: About 22
Q; How did you get into EMS?
I don’t remember why I got into it, it just seemed, I was in school for nursing on a waiting list, and then I had to fill a semester and I took an EMT-basic class and it just suited me better, the pre-hospital setting.
Q: What are some of the reasons you think EMS is important to the community, besides the obvious?
We do a lot of community outreach, especially during the holiday season. We do a lot of that stuff here as well, and like Chad was saying earlier with it, sometimes it’s just about somebody calling and just they have, they just have a question, just ‘can you check my blood pressure?’ and that just gives them a lot of easement. A lot of times in this job, in addition to what we do the obvious, sometimes we’re just counselors, sometimes we’re just there to hold someone’s hand and help them for a little bit, sometimes it is a traumatic situation. We never know until we get there and we just go with the flow.
Q. What keeps you coming back every day?
When you do it for a long time, over the years it changes, why you get up and do it, and continue to do it. Obviously my reasons 20 years ago are not the same as they are today. Today I love coming in to do training. I love the people that I work with. I love that it’s a 24/72 rotation. I’ve done it for so long, it’s almost like it becomes a part of who you are, and I can’t imagine doing anything else. Being a wife and a mother and everything else on top of it, I still can’t imagine doing anything else.
Q. What advice would you give to someone looking to get into EMS?
Start with basic level. From my experience, be a basic for at least a year or two, see what it is to be a paramedic and then go from there. Most people know early on whether it’s something they can handle. Not just physically, but education wise, spiritually, all of the different aspects that come with it. Take your time with it, grow in your career and don’t show up for the paycheck.
Samuel Stevens
EMT
Years in EMS: About 3
Q. How did you get into EMS?
I’ve only been doing it three years, so I’m currently in paramedic school. My mom was in a really bad accident at work, she was walking across the parking lot and got hit by a truck. If it wouldn’t have been for the medics that were there that day my mom would have died, so that’s kind of what turned me into doing this and I just fell in love with it.
Q. What keeps you coming back every day?
Honestly, it’s just the feeling of getting to help people. Even if it’s something big or it’s something small, like teaching somebody how to use a glucometer because their dad or grandpa’s a diabetic and they don’t know how, or when they call and something’s wrong. But it’s really, you come to work and it’s never the same thing. You don’t really know if you’re just going to go and just help somebody get off the floor, or if you’re going to go and like earlier, bring somebody back from a cardiac arrest. It’s just, it’s a very rewarding job. It can be sad at times, but overall, you have to remember the bigger picture to begin with, and it’s just, you get to be a part something that’s bigger than yourself.
Reza Young
EMT
Years in EMS: One week
Q. How did you get into EMS?
I worked all sorts of different kinds of jobs and had never really been passionate about any of them, and I decided to start volunteering at a fire department and saw some people who were volunteering there decide to start volunteering their time to run med calls, and I had the opportunity to get into an EMT class. From my first week, I fell in love with it. I had never even considered that this was a career path I could go on or be involved with. Kind of spontaneous.
Q. What are the most rewarding parts of the job?
One of the biggest ones for me is the camaraderie that I found in the volunteer departments I’ve been in, and I’m very new to Burke County EMS, but I’m sure I’m going to find it here. You form relationships with people that not a lot of other people in your life will understand, and it’s just a different kind of camaraderie and brotherhood that I haven’t really felt anywhere else.
Q. How do you think the pandemic has affected your roles with EMS?
For me, I was in school and I was doing clinical time on ambulances and in the hospital during like, the peak of COVID, and I’ve never experienced anything like that in my lifetime, and I think it really brought to light how serious something like that could be, being in a health care setting, whereas if I was just in the civilian world, I probably wouldn’t have given it a whole lot of thought.
Victoria Triplett
EMT
Q. How did you get into EMS?
I had EMS med, and when I got on the truck, I knew I liked it and was going to be able to handle it.
Q. What are the hardest parts of this job?
Well, there’s a few hard parts, but you have to look at the positive in everything.
Q. What are the most rewarding parts of the job?
Just getting to help people.
Kylie Cone
Paramedic
Q. How did you get into EMS?
I actually started in wilderness EMT, I worked for the parks and the forests a decade ago, and that became an interest, to work in the ER over time with emergency management in between there, and after I was an ER tech in the hospital, I just, it took, and I decided to be a paramedic, and enjoying it.
Q. What are your favorite parts of the job?
I think for me I genuinely enjoy helping people. It seems trite, but I genuinely do. I’ve always done a people service job, I’ve always done a community, I’ve always been involved in volunteerism, so it just gives me joy.
Q. What are some of the reasons you think EMS is important to the community, besides the obvious?
For me, I like to work with the populations that people don’t think about as much, and I did long term care for years, so I really care about geriatric citizens. I really care about elders and making sure they’re getting cared for appropriately … I’m interested in people who are struggling personally, I want to make sure that they’re getting the right resources and they’re being contacted with the right people. I feel like this gives me the opportunity to connect, I mean, there’s the joy of what you see, the people talk about the most obvious calls, but those are the ones that give me the most joy, are the ones that are probably the least thought of population when people think of emergency medicine. That’s the population I get the most happiness from, to be frank.
Benjamin Bise
Paramedic
Years in EMS: About 13 years
Q. How did you get into EMS?
I started off in nursing school, didn’t really have a feel for it, withdrew from that program and was luckily accepted into the paramedic program at CVCC. That was 2008 and I’ve worked full time ever since then. It’s my career now. It’s not the career that I thought I’d have, but it’s where I’m at, so we’re good to go.
Q. What are your favorite parts of the job?
I think it’s the camaraderie. It’s definitely the people we work with. The patients are great, and it’s nice to meet new people, but I really enjoy the people that I actually come to work with every day and that I interact with. We have our lives and we have the old things, we do well.
Q. What are some of the reasons you think EMS is important to the community, besides the obvious?
I know it’s kind of a cliché, but it’s, we’re the people that are there when nobody else is there. The middle of the night, something bad has happened, then it’s those people that we’re there for. They think, ‘oh, you know, everything’s gone bad, there’s no way out, that kind of thing, whether it be a medical call, trauma call, psychiatric, whatever, we’re that last straw that somebody reaches for, I think that’s one of the parts, the unsung parts, we get in there and show up when nobody else does.
Brad Buchanan
Captain, public information officer
Years in EMS: About 28
Q. How did you get into EMS?
Many, many years ago, about 28 now, I guess, my dad told me about a guy that worked with him at Broughton that had left Broughton to go work at EMS, and he said ‘he only works, like, two days a week, and seems to enjoy it.’ So, I got to thinking about what that was, because two days a week sounded great. So I found out he was actually talking about a fellow named Jerry Rogers that used to work here several years ago, and just that thought of being able to work a couple days a week and at the same time, being able to help people, my goodness, it was a no-brainer for me. I got involved with a volunteer fire department, and I ran into another fellow by the name of John Angeley who worked in McDowell County at EMS, and he was a big influence on my career. I started working in McDowell County years ago, and it’s just been a career, and a good long, life career, and I’ve really enjoyed it.
Q. What are some of the ways EMS is involved in the community behind-the-scenes?
We do different public education things. We have a group of people who go to schools and talk with the school children, we have ones who do, they call it Emergency Fest, where they put out the information about not only EMS, but fire, rescue, law enforcement, everybody together. Part of our outreach is a lot of our employees are also instructors at Western Piedmont Community College, so we have a pretty good hand in a lot of different things. At Christmas we do service projects, we’ve sent boxes to soldiers, care packages to soldiers, we’ve sent teams to the soup kitchen to work on rotation … this year we did Angel Tree, we did Angel Tree the year before but this year it doubled, and it was so nice to be able to see those employees embrace that and see those employees get involved in their community. So there’s a lot of things that we do that a lot of people don’t know about.
Q. As a longtime employee who has worked in the truck and more on the administrative side of things, what are some reasons the public should be thankful for EMS?
I’ve been blessed over the last 28 years or so that I’ve been able to do both jobs. What they should really be thankful for is the folks that come to work every day. There’s an ambulance on the road ready to help you 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They are worked to death. They’re always there, and they never complain. When it’s time to come help somebody, they’re there. They spend countless hours away from their families. They miss lots of things with their children because they’re here and they’re here to help people. I can’t think of a better group of people to be around than the folks that are on the ambulance day in and day out. They’re truly my heroes. If nobody else says thank you, I say thank you because it’s a major deal for them. They work hard.
