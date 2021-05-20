EMS personnel discuss life in emergency management

Q. What are some of the ways EMS is involved in the community behind-the-scenes?

We do different public education things. We have a group of people who go to schools and talk with the school children, we have ones who do, they call it Emergency Fest, where they put out the information about not only EMS, but fire, rescue, law enforcement, everybody together. Part of our outreach is a lot of our employees are also instructors at Western Piedmont Community College, so we have a pretty good hand in a lot of different things. At Christmas we do service projects, we’ve sent boxes to soldiers, care packages to soldiers, we’ve sent teams to the soup kitchen to work on rotation … this year we did Angel Tree, we did Angel Tree the year before but this year it doubled, and it was so nice to be able to see those employees embrace that and see those employees get involved in their community. So there’s a lot of things that we do that a lot of people don’t know about.

Q. As a longtime employee who has worked in the truck and more on the administrative side of things, what are some reasons the public should be thankful for EMS?

I’ve been blessed over the last 28 years or so that I’ve been able to do both jobs. What they should really be thankful for is the folks that come to work every day. There’s an ambulance on the road ready to help you 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They are worked to death. They’re always there, and they never complain. When it’s time to come help somebody, they’re there. They spend countless hours away from their families. They miss lots of things with their children because they’re here and they’re here to help people. I can’t think of a better group of people to be around than the folks that are on the ambulance day in and day out. They’re truly my heroes. If nobody else says thank you, I say thank you because it’s a major deal for them. They work hard.

