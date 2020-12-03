EMS workers sponsor children from Angel Tree

Local emergency medical services employees are looking to spread some Christmas cheer by sponsoring children from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program for the second year in a row.
This marks the second year Burke County EMS’ Public Information Education Relations Committee chose to sponsor children from an Angel Tree, said paramedic Sherry Mayfield.
“The PIER Committee actually goes out in the community every year to educate the citizens of Burke County about what Burke County EMS actually does from day to day,” she said. “We teach hands-on CPR; we also assist in helping put on the Emergency Fest. … We just educate the citizens of Burke County about life-saving techniques, anywhere from doing like the hands-on CPR to what to do if you do have an emergency, how to call 911, how to take care of somebody until we get there.”
Mayfield has been a member of the committee for two years. Last year, it sponsored 25 angels from an Angel Tree, but the number nearly doubled this year, with the organization sponsoring 40 angels.
“They were all gone within about four days of having them here,” Mayfield said. “Some people took two tags to fill.”
The age of the angels adopted ranged from 9 months to 12 years, she said.
“With the pandemic hitting this year and so many people being out of work, that was one of the things that we wanted to do, was to help brighten a child’s Christmas,” Mayfield said. “It is going to be much harder this year for a child to have Christmas. They’ve already been through so much with not being in school, and some parents have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.”
Mayfield said she and her colleagues wanted to give back, especially knowing they were able to stay on the job throughout the pandemic.
“We, fortunately, have been able to work throughout all of it,” she said. “Our job was pretty much guaranteed, unlike some others. We know that a lot of children in the community have been hard hit this year, including their families, so we just wanted to provide a bright spot at Christmas for them.”
Proud to give
Sponsoring children from an angel tree isn’t the only way the PIER Committee has given back to the community. In years past, it has volunteered at the soup kitchen and packing care packages for troops, said Capt. Brad Browning.
Being able to see EMS staffers helping in their community beyond their jobs makes Browning feel proud.
“It makes you feel a sense of pride in your organization, a sense of pride in the people you work with,” he said. “The people here are not just employees; they’re family. It’s hard to describe that for folks who don’t work in this kind of field, that the people that you work with every day, you’re here, you live with them at least a fourth of your life, and it makes you proud to see how people respond when other people are in need.”
While they won’t be there Christmas morning to see the children open the gifts, EMS employees still get that warm, fuzzy feeling that comes with knowing they’ve had an impact on someone’s life.
“Just knowing that some child’s Christmas will be brighter by us doing this and fulfilling a child’s wish or need at Christmas, it just warms all of our hearts to be able to do that,” Mayfield said. “For us to be able to give back year after year, and help the folks in our community, that is what Burke County EMS wants to strive to do. We’re not just here when you’re having your worst day ever.”
Year after year, it all comes down to the reason why EMS employees took their chosen career paths.
“My favorite part of being able to do any of this stuff is being able to help other people,” Browning said. “That’s the reason that we get into this job to begin with, is because we want to help others. That’s always my favorite part, is being able to do something good for someone else.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer
