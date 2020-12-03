EMS workers sponsor children from Angel Tree

Local emergency medical services employees are looking to spread some Christmas cheer by sponsoring children from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program for the second year in a row.

This marks the second year Burke County EMS’ Public Information Education Relations Committee chose to sponsor children from an Angel Tree, said paramedic Sherry Mayfield.

“The PIER Committee actually goes out in the community every year to educate the citizens of Burke County about what Burke County EMS actually does from day to day,” she said. “We teach hands-on CPR; we also assist in helping put on the Emergency Fest. … We just educate the citizens of Burke County about life-saving techniques, anywhere from doing like the hands-on CPR to what to do if you do have an emergency, how to call 911, how to take care of somebody until we get there.”

Mayfield has been a member of the committee for two years. Last year, it sponsored 25 angels from an Angel Tree, but the number nearly doubled this year, with the organization sponsoring 40 angels.

“They were all gone within about four days of having them here,” Mayfield said. “Some people took two tags to fill.”

The age of the angels adopted ranged from 9 months to 12 years, she said.