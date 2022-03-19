Endangered squirrels flying high

Biologists also examine the color of the squirrel’s tail, which indicates its age, and they also verify its weight, sex and reproductive condition. All five of the squirrels that the researchers found were male, which is not unusual given that the study is conducted during one of the squirrel’s breeding periods when males are particularly active.

As a distinct sub-species of the more commonly found northern flying squirrel, which thrives in the boreal forests of Canada, the Carolina northern flying squirrel is a species that plays a critical role in determining the health of its environment. These squirrels are known as an indicator species, meaning that the health of this population of squirrels corresponds with the health of the forest as a whole.

“This species is only found in the spruce-fir forest and northern hardwood forests,” Caveny said. “Spruce-fir forests are the second most endangered forest community in the US. If we lose these forests, then we lose these squirrels. What population trends can help show us is if there is something going on in that habitat, such as an invasive species like the balsam woolly adelgid that’s killing trees that the squirrels den in or some other invasive species that is out-competing them for the food sources they have.”