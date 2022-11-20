Energy company provides cost savings tips for the winter

With the prospect of higher heating costs this winter, Duke Energy is sharing tips to reduce energy costs this winter.

Many local residents are facing the likelihood of higher energy bills this winter with propane, heating oil and some electricity customers seeing marked increases compared with a year ago. In the wake of what could be a long, expensive winter for some, Bill Norton, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, provided The News Herald with some energy saving tips to help reduce extra costs this winter. Tips include:

See if your energy company has a budget billing plan, which calculates an average bill allowing you to spread costs out over the year.

Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. Heating is typically the highest energy user in your home, and every degree you reduce your thermostat closer to the outside temperature helps generate savings.

Drop the thermostat a bit more when you are away from your house for a large portion of the day or away on vacation.

Change air filters regularly to keep air and energy savings flowing. A dirty air filter can cause your heating system to work harder, reducing efficiency and potentially shortening the life of the unit.

Keep blinds open on the sunny side of the house to take advantage of natural heating through your windows. But remember to close the blinds at night and on the shady side of the house to keep warm air in and cold air out.

Check seals around doors and windows and use weather stripping or caulk as needed to seal leaks that can send your heat and your savings outdoors.

Run full wash loads in the dishwasher and use cold water for cleaning laundry—experts say cold water is sufficient with modern detergents.

Switch to energy-saving LED fixtures and bulbs in your home and consider LED holiday lighting to decorate festively and efficiently this holiday season. LEDs use a fraction of the energy of traditional incandescent bulbs and come in a variety of styles and color temperatures.

According to Norton, these steps can really add up. He also pointed to several energy savings measures Duke Energy and some other energy companies offer such as free in-home energy assessments and new energy-saving products.

There are also many options available for payment assistance for those struggling to pay for their energy costs from company-based assistance programs to help through NCDHHS and local charitable relief agencies.