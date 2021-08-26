Entertainment calendar (Aug. 26 to Sept. 1)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
POOL TOURNAMENT
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host a pool tournament at 7 p.m. The tournament will consist of up to eight players with a $10 buy-in and a $50 first-place prize. Play is double-elimination format and independently refereed on an eight-foot table. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
FRIDAY
MORGANTON FESTIVAL
The first weekend of the Historic Morganton Festival in downtown Morganton will kick off at noon with the opening of the food court on East Meeting Street. Lamm Events including basketball, soccer and axe throwing, gem mining and ticketed games will be available to play for prizes. The Carolina Soul Band will perform on South Sterling Street from 7-9 p.m.
WHIPPOORWHILL EVENT
Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm will host multiple events starting at 5:30 p.m. and running through 8:30 p.m. The events will include a mini farmer’s market, local craft vendors and live music. The farm is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.
MYRA’S CRUISE-IN
The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in at Myra’s starts at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
BELLE FARM MUSIC
The Belle Farm Retail Store will host its final concert of the summer with the Jacktown Ramblers from 7-9 p.m. The store is located at 3851 Kathy Road in Morganton.
VALDESE WEEKLY SHOW
The town of Valdese’s Family Friday Nights summer concert series will resume with Michael Cosner and The Fugitives from 7-10 p.m. The concert will take place on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School, which is located at 400 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese. Concessions and a 50/50 raffle will be available.
MUSIC AT CATAWBA
Catawba Brewing Co. will be the site of the live music by Spalding McIntosh from 7-10 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
LEVEE MUSIC BINGO
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host music bingo at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
FESTIVAL CONTINUES
The first weekend of the Historic Morganton Festival will continue with the Sunrise Run on the Catawba River Greenway at 9:30 a.m. Festival booths open at 10 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m., accompanied by Steve Langley’s roving act of blowing bubbles.
SILVER FORK SHOW
Silver Fork Winery will be the site of a performance by American Holler from 2-5 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
HORSESHOE BEND
Horseshoe Bend Family Campground will host music by Still Walkin’ at 6 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children. The campground is located at 6675 N.C. Highway 181 in Morganton.
LEVEE SHOW
The Levee Brewery and Pub will hold a concert by Eric Biter and Haley Michal at 7 p.m.
BOTTLEWORKS MUSIC
Brown Mountain Bottleworks will host a concert by Tim and Michaela Pittman at 7:30 p.m. The venue is located at 115 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.