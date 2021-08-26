Entertainment calendar (Aug. 26 to Sept. 1)

SILVER FORK SHOW

Silver Fork Winery will be the site of a performance by American Holler from 2-5 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.

HORSESHOE BEND

Horseshoe Bend Family Campground will host music by Still Walkin’ at 6 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children. The campground is located at 6675 N.C. Highway 181 in Morganton.

LEVEE SHOW

The Levee Brewery and Pub will hold a concert by Eric Biter and Haley Michal at 7 p.m.

BOTTLEWORKS MUSIC

Brown Mountain Bottleworks will host a concert by Tim and Michaela Pittman at 7:30 p.m. The venue is located at 115 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.