Entertainment calendar (Sept. 1-9)
Entertainment calendar (Sept. 1-9)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

FRIDAY

KARAOKE NIGHT

The Levee Brewery and Pub will host Karaoke night at 7 p.m. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.

WHIPPOORWHILL EVENT

Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm will host multiple events starting at 5:30 p.m. and running through 8:30 p.m. The events will include a mini farmer’s market, local craft vendors and live music. The farm is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.

MYRA’S CRUISE-IN

The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in at Myra’s starts at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.

VALDESE WEEKLY SHOW

The town of Valdese’s Family Friday Nights summer concert series will conclude with Too Much Sylvia from 7-10 p.m. The concert will take place on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School, which is located at 400 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese. Concessions and a 50/50 raffle will be available.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LEVEE

The Levee Brewery and Pub will host music by Shelby Rae Moore from 7-10 p.m. There will be a $5 cover at the door. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.

SILVER FORK SHOW

Silver Fork Winery will be the site of a performance by Quinn and Crowe from 2-5 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.

SUMMER MOVIE SERIES

Silver Fork Winery will continue its summer movie series with a showing of Galaxy Quest at 8:30 p.m.. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.

SOUTH CREEK MUSIC

South Creek Vineyard and Winery will host live music by the Rory Kelly Band at 1 p.m. The winery is located at 2240 S. Creek Road in Nebo.

TUESDAY

TAR HEEL TRIVIA

Catawba Brewing Co. will host Tar Heel Trivia beginning at 7 p.m.. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery and Pub will hold trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'

Burke County officials are pleading with the community to get a COVID vaccine as the medical community is being overwhelmed by COVID patients, which is pushing health care workers to the brink and leaving patients with other medical emergencies no where to go.

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.

"He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It's just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest," said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

