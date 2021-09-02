Entertainment calendar (Sept. 1-9)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
FRIDAY
KARAOKE NIGHT
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host Karaoke night at 7 p.m. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
WHIPPOORWHILL EVENT
Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm will host multiple events starting at 5:30 p.m. and running through 8:30 p.m. The events will include a mini farmer’s market, local craft vendors and live music. The farm is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.
MYRA’S CRUISE-IN
The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in at Myra’s starts at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
VALDESE WEEKLY SHOW
The town of Valdese’s Family Friday Nights summer concert series will conclude with Too Much Sylvia from 7-10 p.m. The concert will take place on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School, which is located at 400 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese. Concessions and a 50/50 raffle will be available.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC AT THE LEVEE
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host music by Shelby Rae Moore from 7-10 p.m. There will be a $5 cover at the door. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
SILVER FORK SHOW
Silver Fork Winery will be the site of a performance by Quinn and Crowe from 2-5 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
SUMMER MOVIE SERIES
Silver Fork Winery will continue its summer movie series with a showing of Galaxy Quest at 8:30 p.m.. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
SOUTH CREEK MUSIC
South Creek Vineyard and Winery will host live music by the Rory Kelly Band at 1 p.m. The winery is located at 2240 S. Creek Road in Nebo.
TUESDAY
TAR HEEL TRIVIA
Catawba Brewing Co. will host Tar Heel Trivia beginning at 7 p.m.. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery and Pub will hold trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.