Entertainment calendar (Sept. 10-15)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
FRIDAY
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
Homer’s will hold its 1-5th anniversary celebration beginning at 7 p.m. The event will include music by Fantomex, Angel Massacre and Trailer Witch. Homer’s is located at 113 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
WHIPPOORWHILL
EVENT
Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm will host multiple events starting at 5:30 p.m. and running through 8:30 p.m. The events will include a mini farmer’s market, local craft vendors and live music. The farm is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.
MYRA’S CRUISE-IN
The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in at Myra’s starts at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
CATAWBA SHOW
Jessi and The River Cats will perform from 7-10 p.m. at Catawba Brewing Co. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
AT THE LEVEE
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host music by Sunset Strip from 7:30-10:30 p.m. There will be a $5 cover at the door. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.
SILVER FORK SHOW
Silver Fork Winery will be the site of a performance by the Daniel and Bets Couper Duo from 2-5 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
SOUTH CREEK
MUSIC
South Creek Vineyard and Winery will host live music by Angela Easterling at 1 p.m. The winery is located at 2240 S. Creek Road in Nebo.
TUESDAY
TAR HEEL TRIVIA
Catawba Brewing Co. will host Tar Heel Trivia beginning at 7 p.m.. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN
SINGO
The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery and Pub will hold trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM
OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.