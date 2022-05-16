Entertainment for Historic Morganton Festival announced

After two years of cancellations, the Historic Morganton Festival is hoping the third time’s the charm as it looks to return to downtown Morganton this fall.

Historic Morganton Festival Inc. announced Monday the musical lineup for this year’s entertainment for the festival set for Sept. 9 and 10.

The Friday of the festival will see a performance from Madeline Edwards, a California-born and Texas-raised singer and songwriter, the festival announced on its Facebook page. Her musical style incorporates jazz, soul, gospel and country influences.

Edwards was named one of this year’s “Next Women of Country” by CMT, and has been tapped as an artist to watch by Spotify. Her most recent release, “The Road,” already has more than 1 million streams, the festival said.

The stage will reset Friday night for returning performers Crawford & Power, who performed at the festival about five years ago, according to information on the festival’s website.

The Virginia natives already have opened for acts like Willie Nelson, Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, Luke Combs, The Marshall Tucker Band and more, the festival said on its website.

Their songs, like “Play a Hank Jr. Song” and 2021 release “What I’ve Been Missin’” have garnered more than 3 million streams, the festival said in its post.

Saturday’s headliner will be Lynyrd Skynyrd alumnus Artimus Pyle when The Artimus Pyle Band takes the stage.

Pyle, who left Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1991 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, the band will pay tribute to the late lead vocalist of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ronnie Van Zant, the festival said in its post.

Sharon Jablonski, festival director, said she’s confident Pyle’s band will be well received by festival goers.

“I think I’ve taken over 100 phone calls of people wanting me to play him,” Jablonski said.

She said she knows people wonder why the festival doesn’t look for a national performer, and said it comes down to making difficult decisions to make sure the festival can continue. She wanted to make it clear that the festival is a completely separate entity from the city of Morganton, and while the city and the festival are partners, the festival ultimately has to make business decisions to make sure it can continue.

“We really wanted to have an event this year, and it is extremely expensive to put in the city stage and bring a national act in,” Jablonski said. “It’s not just the cost of the act, but it’s also the cost of the production … I really wanted us to have an event this year, a festival, and I feel like this is something that we can manage and I won’t bankrupt the festival.”

She said since COVID-19 cancelled the two previous festivals, there’s been some hesitancy from sponsors to jump back on the bandwagon.

“We just kind of went back to, not our beginnings, not our original footprint, but definitely a smaller footprint, and something that I think that we can hold no matter what,” Jablonski said.

She said after this year, she hopes the festival can look toward growing again.

“If we can get this event under us and we can show that we’re back in business and don’t get cancelled again, then hopefully our sponsors will be confident in us and we can also start to build a little bit in the account,” Jablonski said.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

