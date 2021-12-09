Epley to take reins as News Herald sports editor

“Paul did a spectacular job with our sports department over the nearly 12 years he was here,” he said. “I’m grateful that during that time, in 2014, he gave me a chance to join his staff first as a freelancer, which later led to opportunities for me to join The News Herald as a part-time then full-time writer.

“My goal is to uphold the standard for local sports coverage set by Paul — and others before him like Durward Buck. That’s a goal I’ve already held along with Paul for the past few years.”

Schenkel said his time working as a sports reporter and editor was something he dreamed of as a young boy, and that he values his time with the paper and in Burke County.

“It’s been a long-time dream come to life for me to have the privilege of serving as sports editor at The News Herald for these last 11-plus years,” Schenkel said. “I lived in Greensboro and grew up reading Shelby Star sports sections on regular visits to my grandparents’ house. I was fortunate enough to work for that newspaper briefly after earning my journalism degree and before transitioning to Burke County, where I now call home.