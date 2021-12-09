Epley to take reins as News Herald sports editor

The News Herald today announces the promotion of staff reporter Justin Epley to sports editor. The announcement comes after former Sports Editor Paul Schenkel recently resigned his position with the paper.
Epley, 27, a Burke County native who graduated from Freedom High School, has worked as a sports and news reporter with The News Herald for more than seven years, first as a freelance reporter before joining the staff.
Epley’s love of sports and his familiarity with sports programs in Burke County makes him a perfect fit to carry on the strong sports coverage that Schenkel has done, and he’s excited to continue that tradition.
“I’m very excited to take this next step in The News Herald sports department,” Epley said. “I am enthusiastic and passionate about our local sports, just as I know our readers are. I feel like this will be a natural progression for me as I have already spent the past seven-plus years covering games and building relationships with players, coaches, parents, administrators and fans.
“I feel like I understand the dynamics of Burke County athletics very well, as well as what our readers are looking for when they open up the sports section of The News Herald.”
Epley said his time working with Schenkel has helped to prepare him to take the helm of the sports department.
“Paul did a spectacular job with our sports department over the nearly 12 years he was here,” he said. “I’m grateful that during that time, in 2014, he gave me a chance to join his staff first as a freelancer, which later led to opportunities for me to join The News Herald as a part-time then full-time writer.
“My goal is to uphold the standard for local sports coverage set by Paul — and others before him like Durward Buck. That’s a goal I’ve already held along with Paul for the past few years.”
Schenkel said his time working as a sports reporter and editor was something he dreamed of as a young boy, and that he values his time with the paper and in Burke County.
“It’s been a long-time dream come to life for me to have the privilege of serving as sports editor at The News Herald for these last 11-plus years,” Schenkel said. “I lived in Greensboro and grew up reading Shelby Star sports sections on regular visits to my grandparents’ house. I was fortunate enough to work for that newspaper briefly after earning my journalism degree and before transitioning to Burke County, where I now call home.
Schenkel said although he is transitioning to a new job, he plans to remain in Burke County as his children grow up. He said his time at the newspaper has helped him develop many connections and friendships within the community, as well as the opportunity to tell the stories of thousands of local athletes.
“There hasn’t been one single ‘best part’ of this job,” he said. “I have equally loved telling your stories of sporting achievement and triumph and getting to know many of you on a personal basis through athletics.
“I hope I am leaving things at The News Herald better than in March 2010 when I found them, a principle that my father instilled deeply in me. I have truly given you as readers of The News Herald everything I had to give over all these years, and I leave with no regrets.”
Editor Lisa Wall said she’s appreciative for the dedication Schenkel brought to the sports department of The News Herald for more than a decade, and feels that Epley will work to continue that level of dedication.
“I think anyone would be hard-pressed to find a bigger ‘sports fan’ anywhere than Paul Schenkel,” Wall said. “His love of sports and exceptional reporting and writing has offered Burke County with the most thorough coverage of local sports of any community paper I’ve seen. And through his work ethic, and under his tutelage, he has helped prepare Justin to be able to take the reins and continue serving the community to the best of his ability.”
Epley said he is thankful for the support he’s been given by The News Herald leadership, along with his family and friends.
“I’d like to thank Editor Lisa Wall and Regional Publisher Terry Coomes for this opportunity, along with former News Herald Publisher Lamar Smitherman,” Epley said. “I look forward to my increased responsibilities and hope to live up to their expectations.
“I also wouldn’t be here without the support of my parents, Tracey and Gwendolyn; my wife, Harley; my grandmother, Johnsie Chatham; Michael, Laura, Grace and Ben Chatham; and my friends, Dakota and Emily Crump and Aaron and Candice Crump. Thank you all so much.”