Etta May & The Southern Fried Chicks coming to CoMMA

CoMMA Performing Arts Center will welcome Etta May and The Southern Fried Chicks on Saturday April 30. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., tickets range from $28 - $35 plus sales tax.

The Southern Fried Chicks have busted out of the hen house for a night on the town with their new show, "The Cage-Free Comedy Tour!" Join the Chicks for a night of free-range comedy starring Etta May, Sonya White, and Mia Jackson. The show features new stories, music, audience participation, singing, dancing, and a multimedia show that you are sure to enjoy.

Since the debut of their one-hour comedy special on CMT, this all female comedy tour has played venues packed with people and laughter. Life and love in the USA has never been funnier as when these top headliners take the stage. Think Blue Collar Comedy Tour with better hair and bigger attitude.

For additional information, or to purchase tickets for the public performance, contact the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469. Tickets may be purchased online www.commaonline.org.

Artist lineup subject to change.