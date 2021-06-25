Evangelist nurtures new Latino congregation

A local church is working with a church planter to start a new Spanish-speaking congregation in Morganton.
Partnering with Summit Community Church and the Catawba River Baptist Association, Miguel Abdala brings more than 20 years of experience starting churches and training leaders to Morganton. Since March, he has been meeting weekly with four families who will form the leadership of Summit Community Hispanic Church when it launches sometime next year.
Abdala was born and reared in Cuba under the Fidel Castro regime in the 1960s and 1970s. When he was wrongly imprisoned in 1990, he received a Bible and began reading it.
“There were no Bibles in Cuba and no churches back then,” Abdala said. “I had never seen a Bible before, so I read it like a story because I was atheist. It was entertaining to me. I converted with the Old Testament and Moses when Moses asked God, ‘Who are you,’ and God said, ‘I am who I am.’ That word converted me.”
After his release, Abdala’s wife, Sylvia, also became a Christian, and he attended seminary. After graduating, he began his work training church planters.
“We started planting churches in Cuba, and then we started a training center,” he said.
Abdala’s ministry grew to 10 training centers that planted more than 300 churches across Cuba from 2000-13. In 2013, he was appointed as an international missionary, training church planters who would take his message around the world.
“It was necessary for us to come to America for this ministry,” he said. “It was very hard for us to do that because our family and everyone else is still in Cuba.”
Since coming to America, Abdala has lived in North Carolina, planting churches both in communities such as Newton, and globally in places like Kenya, Peru, Mexico and El Salvador.
Last year, Abdala began meeting with the Rev. Mike Chandler, lead pastor of Summit Community Church, and the Rev. Robby Smith, director of missions of the Catawba River Baptist Association, about starting a Spanish-speaking congregation in Morganton. A few years ago, Summit had been instrumental in reopening the Stephen Andrade Community Center on Wrighton Street in Morganton, using the facility on Wednesdays to provide a community outreach ministry to the neighborhood’s largely Hispanic population.
COVID-19 forced Summit to suspend the outreach ministry last year, but Chandler said the church still wanted to find a way to minister to the people in that neighborhood, especially the Latino residents who did not have a Spanish-language church in their community.
Abdala only plans to be with Summit Community Hispanic Church for one or two years before moving on to start another church in another location. His goal is to train the church’s leadership so it members will be self-sufficient when he leaves.
“My job is to train leaders,” he said. “I see myself doing what Paul used to do, training leaders and sending them out to plant churches.”
Since the church began meeting in March, Abdala has been engaging its future leaders in an intensive discipleship program to give them a deep understanding of the Bible and teach them skills they will need to disciple others.
“Once a week, I meet with them and work with them to read through the whole Bible,” he said. “There are many people who do not read the whole Bible. The Bible and the Holy Spirit are the ones to guide them.”
After Abdala leaves to start another church, Abner Mendoza, originally from El Salvador, will take over as the church’s pastor. The church will continue to meet at Summit Community Church, and the two churches will stay connected with the new congregation becoming Summit’s Spanish-language ministry.
“Our vision is to have the Latino church and the American church be together,” Abdala said. “Because I think we always need to be pastored, so the Latino pastor will work with the Latino people and will stay very close to the American pastors, so their work is together. It’s not two, but one church.”
In addition to providing churches in Latino communities that need a Spanish-speaking neighborhood church, Abdala also hopes churches like the new congregation in Morganton will serve as mission hubs. He envisions church leaders discipling people originally from Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America and equipping them to take the gospel message back to their families and home countries.
“We want not only to bring them to church, but give them a mission that they will be sent to their own nations to plant churches there and to preach the gospel,” he said. “It’s like Joseph in Genesis. He was blessed to bless others, so we are not only responsible for the Latino people here, but also for those people who live in the nations where we are from.”
Smith said the Catawba River Baptist Association churches are excited to work with Abdala to provide another Spanish-speaking church for the Latino people of Burke County.
“Miguel is a gifted Christian leader who loves to help others find peace, joy and freedom through having a relationship with Jesus,” Smith said. “The churches of the Catawba River Baptist Association are committed to planting new churches throughout Burke County for the purposes of introducing families to Jesus and making our wonderful community a better place to live.”
Summit Community Hispanic Church meets at 10:30 a.m. for worship in English at Summit Community Church, with discipleship training and fellowship activities to follow. Currently, it is not open to the public, but plans to launch public worship services next year.