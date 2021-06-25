Evangelist nurtures new Latino congregation

“My job is to train leaders,” he said. “I see myself doing what Paul used to do, training leaders and sending them out to plant churches.”

Since the church began meeting in March, Abdala has been engaging its future leaders in an intensive discipleship program to give them a deep understanding of the Bible and teach them skills they will need to disciple others.

“Once a week, I meet with them and work with them to read through the whole Bible,” he said. “There are many people who do not read the whole Bible. The Bible and the Holy Spirit are the ones to guide them.”

After Abdala leaves to start another church, Abner Mendoza, originally from El Salvador, will take over as the church’s pastor. The church will continue to meet at Summit Community Church, and the two churches will stay connected with the new congregation becoming Summit’s Spanish-language ministry.

“Our vision is to have the Latino church and the American church be together,” Abdala said. “Because I think we always need to be pastored, so the Latino pastor will work with the Latino people and will stay very close to the American pastors, so their work is together. It’s not two, but one church.”