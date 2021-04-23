 Skip to main content
Evangelist shares life lessons with students
Jaime Torres Ministries

Evangelist shares life lessons with students

Jaime Torres at NDS pic

Local evangelist Jaime Torres speaks to students at New Dimensions Charter School.

 Photo submitted by Dawn Grindstaff, New Dimensions Charter School

The administration at New Dimensions Charter School understands the struggles teens face and desire to help students make good choices and understand the consequences of their actions.

For example, Casey Kinard, the school’s resource officer, teaches the DARE decision making model to fifth-graders and the “Keepin’ it REAL” (Refuse, Explain, Avoid, Leave) resistance strategies program, along with DARE, to seventh and eighth graders.

The school recently invited local evangelist Jaime Torres to speak to the middle school students about overcoming hardships, self-love, bullying, peer pressure, honor, empathy and the importance of education.

“We wanted someone to provide insight into critical teen issues and the importance of making good choices at this age,” teacher Cara Shelton said.

Torres told the students that everyone has a story worth being told. He described how his story began with pain, poverty, crime and bad decisions, but transformed to one of hope, inspiration, wisdom and understanding.

“We learn about all these topics in DARE, but this really brought it to life and helped us to understand,” one student said. “His story was really inspirational.”

Torres donated two signed copies of his book, “You Can’t Kill the Miracle,” to the school library.

New Dimensions appreciates the work Torres does in the community and his commitment to teaching young people valuable life lessons.

