Even with bans in place, county saw 252 eviction filings

HOPE, Housing Opportunity to Prevent Evictions, was a federally-funded program that paid up to six months of rent and utilities.

While HOPE has stopped taking applications, Ventura said there are still other options for rental assistance for local residents.

“There are multiple sources of rental and utility assistance available in addition to HOPE funding,” Ventura said. “The main options are the CARES Act funding provided to local community action agencies; our local agency is Blue Ridge Community Action. Other funding may be available from other organizations, such as Olive Hill Community Development, Burke United Christian Ministries, and churches.”

Ventura said local residents can dial “211” to inquire about finding rental and utility payment assistance as well.

Ventura clarified that even with the benefit of a CDC declaration, renters will still be responsible for paying back the rent they missed.

She urged local residents to reach out for help, as the legal processes can be difficult to navigate.