Even with bans in place, county saw 252 eviction filings

North Carolinians worried about being kicked out of their homes due to not paying rent as 2020 draws to a close can breathe a sigh of relief.
Still, despite state and federal policies set in place for months barring landlords from evicting residents for nonpayment, a number of Burke County residents have still been displaced from their homes as a result of not paying their rent.
According to information received from the Burke County Courthouse, there have been 252 eviction filings from June through Dec. 8.
Federal and state eviction moratoriums
At the state level, Gov. Roy Cooper has extended an executive order that instituted an eviction moratorium, with it now running through Jan. 31.
The statewide moratorium initially went into effect with Cooper’s passage of Executive Order 171 in October.
“Too many families are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing, but left with impossible choices,” Cooper said in a press release announcing the order. “This order will help them stay in their homes, which is essential to slowing the spread of the virus.”
Additionally, a federal eviction moratorium set in September was set to expire on Thursday, though a recent bill from Congress has extended the nationwide moratorium through Jan. 31 as well.
The federal eviction moratorium was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.)
Hilary Ventura is the managing attorney with the Legal Aid of North Carolina Foothills Office.
Ventura said evictions in Burke County have increased significantly from 2019 and offered an explanation of the resources available to renters facing eviction.
“The CDC order protects tenants from being evicted for non-payment of rent, if (tenants) sign a CDC declaration and give it to their landlord,” Ventura said. “The CDC order prevents a landlord from pursuing any eviction activity for non-payment of rent if they are provided a CDC declaration, which includes allowing a writ of possession to be executed by the sheriff’s department. So even if a tenant is served with a writ of possession, there is still a possibility that they may be eligible to save their home.”
In May, Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court Cheri Beasley froze all residential and commercial evictions from May 30 to June 21.
From that time on, however, evictions in Burke County piled up.
Help available to those facing eviction
Executive Order 171 protects tenants who have been found eligible for HOPE funding for being evicted for nonpayment of rent, according to Ventura.
HOPE, Housing Opportunity to Prevent Evictions, was a federally-funded program that paid up to six months of rent and utilities.
While HOPE has stopped taking applications, Ventura said there are still other options for rental assistance for local residents.
“There are multiple sources of rental and utility assistance available in addition to HOPE funding,” Ventura said. “The main options are the CARES Act funding provided to local community action agencies; our local agency is Blue Ridge Community Action. Other funding may be available from other organizations, such as Olive Hill Community Development, Burke United Christian Ministries, and churches.”
Ventura said local residents can dial “211” to inquire about finding rental and utility payment assistance as well.
Ventura clarified that even with the benefit of a CDC declaration, renters will still be responsible for paying back the rent they missed.
She urged local residents to reach out for help, as the legal processes can be difficult to navigate.
“If tenants are in the position of losing their housing, we encourage them to contact Legal Aid of North Carolina to determine whether or not there are arguments that will allow us to keep them in their rental homes,” she said. “All of the current moratoriums are complicated, and it can be difficult for tenants to properly access these protections.”
Legal Aid of North Carolina Foothills Office is available by phone at 1-866-219-5262.
