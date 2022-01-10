Event raises more than $100K in 24 hours

The event, which took place on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 1BurkeGives.org , continued to accept “After Hours” donations through Sunday, Dec. 5, pulling in a total of $104,720 donations, more than doubling the total amount raised in 2020.

Throughout the 24-hour Giving Day period, visitors to 1burkegives.org could view the live leaderboard, participate in peer-to-peer fundraisers and help their favorite nonprofit organizations win $500 cash prizes or highly valued prizes benefiting the winning organization, by donating at specific times of the day. Participating nonprofits had the chance to win one of nine prizes, plus the Top Performer Prize, awarded to the organization with the most money raised in the 24-hour period. (As the host, BCUW was not eligible to win prizes.)