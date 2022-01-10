 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Event raises more than $100K in 24 hours
Burke County United Way

Event raises more than $100K in 24 hours

BCUW 1BurkeGives 2021 logo

The second annual 1BurkeGives, an online fundraising event hosted by the Burke County United Way, raised a total of $100,080 from 499 donors within 24 hours to benefit 29 participating Burke County nonprofit organizations.

The event, which took place on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 1BurkeGives.org, continued to accept “After Hours” donations through Sunday, Dec. 5, pulling in a total of $104,720 donations, more than doubling the total amount raised in 2020.

Throughout the 24-hour Giving Day period, visitors to 1burkegives.org could view the live leaderboard, participate in peer-to-peer fundraisers and help their favorite nonprofit organizations win $500 cash prizes or highly valued prizes benefiting the winning organization, by donating at specific times of the day. Participating nonprofits had the chance to win one of nine prizes, plus the Top Performer Prize, awarded to the organization with the most money raised in the 24-hour period. (As the host, BCUW was not eligible to win prizes.)

The community helped the following Burke County nonprofits win prizes:

Exploring Joara Foundation

New Dimensions Charter School

TOSS art studio

Lake James Environmental Association

Friends of the Valdese Rec

Options Inc.

Animal Services Foundation

Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina

The Foothills Conservancy also won the Top Performer Prize, having raised a total of $13,105. The land trust will hold on to the 1BurkeGives Trophy until the next 1BurkeGives Giving Day, which will take place Nov. 29. To see the full details of each prize, visit 1burkegives.org/prizes.

Donors and visitors to 1burkegives.org on Giving Day were able to follow along with the event schedule and participate in donation matching hours, a virtual yoga class, watch live prize drawings and video messages from 1BurkeGives sponsors, including a local beer tasting, and more. Though the 1BurkeGives website is no longer accepting donations, visitors can still check out all the videos and virtual “events” at 1burkegives.org/info/schedule.

The 1BurkeGives prize and event sponsors included:

Adventure Bound Books

Breathe Yoga & Wellness

Chick-fil-A of Morganton

COR Consulting

Gulfstream Shippers Association

Little Guatemala coffee shop

The Levee Brewery & Pub

Swede’s Café

Morganton Community House,

TOSSafter

VanNoppen Marketing

Harrelson Rentals

The Olive of Morganton

Randy Loftis

In addition, BCUW offers a special thank you to Jerry and Barbara Norvell and Burke County Commissioner Jeff Brittain.

Each participating nonprofit organization raised funds for a range of causes and programs. Burke County United Way’s donors raised a total of $25,300 through 1BurkeGives for its Childcare Initiative.

“Burke County came together on a single day to support its community nonprofit organizations,” said Maureen “Mo” Schwind, executive director of Burke County United Way. “1BurkeGives demonstrates the power of collaborative marketing and fundraising to yield amazing results. As we begin planning for the next 1BurkeGives, we are surveying donors and participating nonprofit organizations to continue to enhance collective efforts.”

Burke County United Way has been a locally managed and operated nonprofit serving Burke County residents since 1956. To learn more, visit bcuw.org.

Tags

