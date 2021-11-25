Event returns with scavenger hunt, 16 participating stores

“A handful of downtown businesses got together over social media,” said Angela Shores, owner of Adventure Bound Books and one of the event’s organizers. “I was the one who initiated the conversation and just wanted to reach out to my fellow business-owners and see if anybody had any ideas about how we could support each other and promote each other for Small Business Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The idea of a scavenger hunt was born. Lizzie (Warfield) over at Breathe Yoga and Pilates came up with the idea for the photo scavenger hunt. So, there was an Instagram direct message conversation happening between several of us and 16 businesses chose to participate.”

Shores said the goal is for shoppers to go around and check out downtown businesses and support them, while also promoting the stores on social media. And there are a lot of unique and convenient opportunities to Christmas shop.