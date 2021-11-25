Event returns with scavenger hunt, 16 participating stores

For several years now, downtown Morganton has embraced the concept of Small Business Saturday, the special shopping event that serves as a follow-up to Black Friday with an emphasis on local stores.
This year will be no different as 16 downtown businesses have thrown their support behind Small Business Saturday and an associated scavenger hunt with a big prize pack up for grabs.
The 2021 version of the event was headed up by the Morganton Downtown Development Association, a coalition of local merchants and business owners. Participating businesses include Adventure Bound Books, Alexander Brooke Boutique, Bigfoot Climbing Gym, Breathe Yoga and Pilates, Craft’d, Fonta Flora Brewery, Hemlock House, Hot Box Vintage, Merrill Mischief, Morganton General Store, Paradise Glass, Rotation Food Truck, The Olive of Morganton, Thistle and Twig, Thornwell Books and West Union Art Studio.
The photo scavenger hunt runs through Saturday. Each participating business will have a prompted photo to take, then the scavenger hunter can post the photo to Instagram of Facebook and tag the business, mention the prompt completed and include the hashtag #MorgantonSBS2021.
The person with the most completed and properly tagged photo prompts will win the prize pack. In the event of a tie, the winner will be determined by a drawing. The prize pack includes things like books, coffee mugs, handmade cups, fudge, candy, gift certificates and passes, coffee and more.
“A handful of downtown businesses got together over social media,” said Angela Shores, owner of Adventure Bound Books and one of the event’s organizers. “I was the one who initiated the conversation and just wanted to reach out to my fellow business-owners and see if anybody had any ideas about how we could support each other and promote each other for Small Business Saturday.
“The idea of a scavenger hunt was born. Lizzie (Warfield) over at Breathe Yoga and Pilates came up with the idea for the photo scavenger hunt. So, there was an Instagram direct message conversation happening between several of us and 16 businesses chose to participate.”
Shores said the goal is for shoppers to go around and check out downtown businesses and support them, while also promoting the stores on social media. And there are a lot of unique and convenient opportunities to Christmas shop.
“Small business support is critical all year ’round, but Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to really hone in on that focus and support around the beginning of the retail holiday season,” Shores said. “American Express created Small Business Saturday back in 2010 as a way to encourage all communities to get out. For our community, it’s just a nice way to promote each other, get the local community out here and remind them how convenient it is to shop downtown and shop locally.
“You can stroll the sidewalks on Small Business Saturday and check off the list of gifts you want to get for folks if you’re holiday shopping. Small Business Saturday is sort of one singular focus point to kick off the holiday shopping season. Although with supply chain issues, really, people should already be shopping local.”
Shores said she believes Small Business Saturday also is just another way for Morganton’s downtown stores to showcase cooperation and camaraderie.
“I believe that if we lift each other up, we’re all going to rise faster,” she said. “I cannot think of any other way to run my business than to reach out to my fellow downtown comrades and business owners and support them. As a shopper myself, I’ve already started my holiday shopping in local downtown businesses.
“It’s the first place I look when I need to birthday shop or just-because shop. For me, if we help each other out, we’re only all going to succeed even more. So, I think a contest like this where we’ve come together and shared ideas and are promoting each other just makes sense.”
Many downtown businesses will have associated deals and promotions for Small Business Saturday. For more details, check out each business on social media or in person.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.