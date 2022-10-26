Event to give potential hires behind the scenes look at jail operations

A recruitment event this week will give potential hires a behind the scenes look at what it takes to be a detention officer.

The Burke County Jail will host a recruitment event Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the jail, hoping to recruit future detention officers, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

But instead of just getting a pamphlet to flip through and application questions to consider, attendees will get a chance to get to know current detention officers and the ins and outs of the job.

“We’re calling it a day in the life of a detention officer,” Whisenant said. “We thought it would be helpful for people to see what kind of facility we have. We have a very modern … facility that’s really state of the art, clean, it’s nice. It’s a good place to work.”

The job can be demanding with the amount of walking that’s required, but Whisenant said a lot of the employees look forward to the exercise opportunity it provides.

“Our primary goal for Oct. 27 is to let people see what they’ll actually be doing,” Whisenant said.

He said they’ll be using a block of the jail with no inmates in it, and participants will get a chance to go into the block, carry food trays and learn how to check the cells.

“They’ll be able to ask questions from the officers that actually perform those duties,” Whisenant said.

He’ll be at the event, along with other jail administrators and lieutenants to field any questions anyone might have about working inside the jail.

Another benefit to the job, one Whisenant is experiencing firsthand as he prepares to step down as sheriff, is the retirement plan.

“This is a really good opportunity for somebody to have a career, and I emphasize career because when you get to my place in life after 45 years … you really can’t understand the benefits of having retirement for the rest of your life until you get there,” Whisenant said.

It’s something he didn’t think much of as a young officer when he joined law enforcement at 20 years old.

“When you start looking at the cost of insurance and supplemental insurance, and knowing that it’s going to cost more than living on social security in today’s world, having a paycheck for the rest of your life is very important,” Whisenant said. “I just don’t think people think about that when they’re young, I sure didn’t.”

With a job at the jail, employees can retire after 30 years — possibly as young as 50 — with their retirement check and their additional 401k, to which the county contributes an additional 2% of your salary.

Other benefits include free health insurance for the employee, plus a free health clinic.

The base pay for the position is $37,691, but advanced certificates earn extra pay, as does further education.

Anyone with an associate degree earns another $500 per year, a bachelor’s degree earns an additional $1,000 per year and a master’s degree will net an extra $1,500 per year.

Employees get at least a 1% increase in their base pay for each year they work for the county, in addition to any other raises or adjustments approved by the county. Uniforms also are provided.

“There’s not many jobs that you can just walk in and you don’t have to buy anything, do anything that’s going to cost you money,” Whisenant said. “We pay for all of that.”

The work schedule detention officers work sees them have short weeks (work two days, off five) and long weeks (work five days, off two), and there are even part-time opportunities at the jail, Whisenant said.

They’ve been recruiting at multiple events throughout the county.

“We are trying to get the word out to everybody,” Whisenant said. “We realize that the unemployment rate is low. Not a lot of people are looking for a job in Burke County, so we’re trying to make sure everyone that’s interested has the opportunity to see what we have available.”

He said anyone who may be interested in a career at the jail should come out to Thursday’s event.

“I’ll encourage you that if you have an interest in it, take the time to come out and see what we’ve got to offer,” Whisenant said. “This is a unique opportunity to talk to people that are actually doing the job.”