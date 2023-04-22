The public is invited to an event on Saturday, April 29, from 1-9 p.m., at Morganton's historic courthouse square to a day of unforgettable family fun honoring the late AJ Hodges.

Hodges, who was the former owner of Poco Rhythm Ranch and Retreat and former event director for The Whippoorwill Music Festival, was a true cowboy and a beloved community member in Burke County.

The event will feature 10 performances by talented musicians, stand-up comedians, and dancers. The festivities will kick off at 1 p.m. with opening speakers and event hosts Jason and Beth McClellan, introducing the opening set by Juleigh Ed Hodges, accompanied by The Hensley's and The Dance Factory Dancers.

At 2 p.m., the Nine & Pocket Change Band will take the stage, followed by the comedic duo of Bob Clark & Robbie Young at 3 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., Nashville Recording Artist Kendra Hope will entertain the crowd with her musical talents, followed by a touching video tribute to A.J. Hodges.

At 5 p.m., Nashville Recording Artist Bobby Denton will join the Laurel Creek Band on stage, followed by social media star Zeb Ross and the J Creek Cloggers at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Nashville Recording Artist Brooke Lee will deliver a performance with her amazing voice and musical prowess.

At 7:30 p.m., Juleigh Ed Hodges, The Dance Factory, and Teeny Woods from A-Lure Dancing will take the audience on an journey with their dance performance. Finally, at 8:15 p.m., The Pyletribe will close the show with a bang.

Don't miss out on this event that celebrates the life and legacy of A.J. Hodges. Come and join us for a day of fantastic music, entertainment, food, and drinks in a family-friendly atmosphere.