Event to offer resources for parents, treats for children

For parents of young children looking to learn more about local resources, Child Fest 2021 will present that opportunity Thursday.

The event will offer free goodie bags and information on local resources for children through age 5.

The Burke County Local Interagency Coordinating Council and Western Piedmont Community College will host Child Fest 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at the college.

Lisa Dean, vice chair of the council, spoke about what Child Fest is and what resources are going to be offered at the event.

“Child Fest is an opportunity for parents to get information about organizations in the community that provides services for children ages 0 to 5,” said Dean. “We hope that by parents attending an event such as Child Fest, they may able to connect with some organizations that they didn’t know about that could provide some resources for their child or they may be able to find information that would help them to decide that they would like to have an evaluation for their child.”

Free goodie bags filled with items such as crafts, activities, books, candy and more will be given out at the event.

Dean also discussed the council and what it offers to children and parents in the community.