Event to offer resources for parents, treats for children

For parents of young children looking to learn more about local resources, Child Fest 2021 will present that opportunity Thursday.
The event will offer free goodie bags and information on local resources for children through age 5.
The Burke County Local Interagency Coordinating Council and Western Piedmont Community College will host Child Fest 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at the college.
Lisa Dean, vice chair of the council, spoke about what Child Fest is and what resources are going to be offered at the event.
“Child Fest is an opportunity for parents to get information about organizations in the community that provides services for children ages 0 to 5,” said Dean. “We hope that by parents attending an event such as Child Fest, they may able to connect with some organizations that they didn’t know about that could provide some resources for their child or they may be able to find information that would help them to decide that they would like to have an evaluation for their child.”
Free goodie bags filled with items such as crafts, activities, books, candy and more will be given out at the event.
Dean also discussed the council and what it offers to children and parents in the community.
“The LICC is a group of all these different organizations,” said Dean. “We all work in identifying children 0 to 5 with disabilities and a lot of these organizations actually work with these specific children. Some of them help to identify and some of these organizations actually provide resources, therapy and places where children with disabilities may come to do activities. So that’s the purpose of LICC really.
“Identify children who may have developmental delays and then to provide resources for them in the community. So the purpose of the Child Fest events is to showcase the different agencies that provide resources for children and families. It’s to say here’s what we have to offer for families and it includes a lot of things for children with disabilities.”
The council offers a parent’s help book for parents to use when looking for resources throughout the community. It is a directory of services for families of children with special needs in Burke County. The organizations, along with their contact information listed, include health care offices, child care facilities, preschool programs and developmental organizations.
“There are two organizations in Burke County that do evaluations for children ages 0 to 5," Dean said. "The first one is the Children’s Developmental Services Agency, and if you have a child anywhere from 0 to 3 years old, they will have an evaluation done by the CDSA and they will receive their therapy through providers that connect with the CDSA.
“Once the child is 3, the CDSA will help them transition from their services to what we call the school system services. So Burke County schools provides services or connects parents to resources when a child is 3 years or older. And of course, when a child turns 4 they are eligible for pre-k and when they turn 5 they are eligible for kindergarten, so it’s sort of a continuum of services.”
For information on Child Fest or the the council, visit burkenc.org.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.