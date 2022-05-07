Event to promote awareness of substance abuse dangers

HICKORY -- Due to increasing numbers of substance use issues in the community, two local organizations have organized an event to help parents, teachers and others who work with youth understand what children are facing these days and how to identify threats.

Safe Harbor and the Burke Substance Abuse Network will present its “Secrets Revealed Assimilation Event” at noon Thursday, May 19, at Safe Harbor at 112 2nd Ave. SE in Hickory. The event, which is free and open to the community, will give people the opportunity to experience the realities of a teenage boy's room and use their best investigative skills to discover potential dangers lurking in plain sight.

Both organizations promote substance misuse awareness and work to help people in the community recover from addiction to substances.

“This assimilation event will help give an insight into many current scenarios and provide an opportunity for us as a community to get a head start on knowing what to look for and what it could mean,” said Dawn Hayden Conner, communications specialist for Safe Harbor. “Through our assimilation series, each participant will learn the truth behind the secrets our youth may be keeping. This knowledge could even save a life.”