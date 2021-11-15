Event to provide resources for former military members

The Burke County Veterans Service Office will present a “Mini Veterans’ Stand Down” resource fair for local veterans from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Burke County Senior Center at 501 N. Green St. in Morganton.

The fair will feature information on resources such as clothing, employment, health care, the National Guard, senior services and other veterans’ services.

The event is the first of its kind held by the veterans’ service office. Molly Eller, the veterans’ service officer for Burke County, explained the meaning of “Stand Down” in the name.

“It originated during the Vietnam War,” she said. “Soldiers in combat were temporarily relived from duty for a day in order to tend to everyday basic necessities. They were placed in a safe zone, where they could wash their uniforms, write letters to loved ones, bathe, sit down and enjoy a hot meal, get a haircut, etc. – the little activities most people take for granted. These soldiers were told to stand down (take a break) and take a moment to focus on them.”