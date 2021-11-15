Event to provide resources for former military members

The Burke County Veterans Service Office will present a “Mini Veterans’ Stand Down” resource fair for local veterans from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Burke County Senior Center at 501 N. Green St. in Morganton.
The fair will feature information on resources such as clothing, employment, health care, the National Guard, senior services and other veterans’ services.
The event is the first of its kind held by the veterans’ service office. Molly Eller, the veterans’ service officer for Burke County, explained the meaning of “Stand Down” in the name.
“It originated during the Vietnam War,” she said. “Soldiers in combat were temporarily relived from duty for a day in order to tend to everyday basic necessities. They were placed in a safe zone, where they could wash their uniforms, write letters to loved ones, bathe, sit down and enjoy a hot meal, get a haircut, etc. – the little activities most people take for granted. These soldiers were told to stand down (take a break) and take a moment to focus on them.”
Agencies and organizations that will be represented at the event include Burke County Human Resources, The Disabled American Veterans Morganton Chapter No. 43, the Meeting Place Mission, NCWorks, North Carolina National Guard, Burke County Senior Services, Burke County Veterans Services and Western Piedmont Real Estate. Eller described them as “a community ready to help veterans find the help they need.”
“This is a helping hand for those who need it, or for those who need a starting point,” she said. “There are so many resources for veterans that most veterans do not know about.”
The event will be held indoors, and those who attend will be required to wear masks. Those who would like more information, or who would like to share resources with the local veteran community, should contact Eller at molly.eller@burkenc.org or 828-439-4376.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.