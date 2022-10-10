Event to provide resources for former military members

The Burke County Veterans’ Service office will present a Veterans’ Stand Down resource fair for local veterans from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Burke County Senior Center at 501 N. Green St. in Morganton.

The fair will feature information on a variety of veteran resources such as clothing, employment, medical equipment and other services.

“Everything at the Stand Down is free for veterans,” said Molly Eller, the veterans’ service officer for Burke County, who is organizing the event. “There will be all sorts of services for them to partake in.”

This is the second year her office has presented a resource fair for local veterans. Eller explained the meaning of “Stand Down” in the name.

“It originated during the Vietnam War,” she said in a previous News Herald article. “Soldiers in combat were temporarily relived from duty for a day in order to tend to everyday basic necessities. They were placed in a safe zone, where they could wash their uniforms, write letters to loved ones, bathe, sit down and enjoy a hot meal, get a haircut, etc. — the little activities most people take for granted. These soldiers were told to stand down (take a break) and take a moment to focus on them.”

This year’s Stand Down event will include agencies and organizations with informational booths set up, including the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, the Amorem hospice agency and the Disabled American Veterans Morganton Chapter No. 43.

Eller encouraged local veterans to visit the Stand Down and receive help in a variety of areas.

“Come and find out about the resources that you might be eligible for,” Eller said. “A lot of veterans actually don’t know there are resources out there for them, even if it’s as simple as they can get a license plate for their vehicles for free. It’s small, but it helps out.”

For more information about the Burke County Veterans’ Stand Down resource fair, or to register as a vendor, contact Eller at molly.eller@burkenc.org or 828-439-4376.