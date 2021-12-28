Event venue to offer speakeasy-themed New Year’s Eve party

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Those looking for a way to shimmy in the New Year may find it at The Barn at Wildwood Acres later this week.

The venue will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party with a speakeasy theme from around 8 p.m. Friday to 1:30-2 a.m. Saturday, said venue owner Kelsey Teague.

Tickets for the event, priced at $60, will get party-goers access to performances by Chris Day and the Logic, along with heavy hor dourves, appetizers and confections, a champagne toast at midnight and New Year’s party favors, Teague said. Discounted drinks will be available at a cash/card bar.

It will take a special password to gain access to the venue, and those who already have ordered their tickets received the password to get into the venue by mail. Teague said those ordering tickets from here on out most likely will receive the password at will-call.

It’s the first New Year’s party the venue, which has been open for a little more than a year, will host, but Teague said she hopes it will become a regular addition to the roster.