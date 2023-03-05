Slowly but surely, the days are getting longer, warmer and brighter leading into summer — and a summer concert series organizers say will be bring plenty of new faces to downtown Morganton.

The Historic Morganton Festival’s TGIF Concert Series is set to return to the old courthouse square this May, with concerts nearly every Friday through the end of July.

“It’s really strong and it’s all new bands to the stage,” said Abby Nelson with the Historic Morganton Festival Inc.

Food vendors will open at 6 p.m. ahead of each concert. Music will start at 7 p.m., and the concerts will come to an end at 10 p.m.

The first concert of the series will see a collaboration with the Historic Morganton Festival and the Burke Arts Council for a weekend of events to celebrate the Blue Ridge Ukulele Festival, Nelson said.

The courthouse square will participate as a site in the festival with a performance May 5 by The Dancing Fleas.

“They are a fun, funky, quirky group of ukuleles, and that evening as well, there’ll be opportunity for a jam session,” Nelson said. “That’s going to be a fun collaboration and unique experience for our TGIF followers.”

Then on May 12, Chris Taylor and The Rumor will take the stage, said Kasey Goodfellow, also with Historic Morganton Festival Inc.

Taylor’s father lives and works in Morganton and asked Nelson and Goodfellow to check out the band, which plays a variety of hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and now, Goodfellow said.

“He’s a variety band and has so much energy and presence, I really think he’s going to get everybody on their feet,” she said. “I really think he’s going to get everybody on their feet.”

May 19 will see Mood Ring, a group known to play often in Asheville, hit the stage, offering bossa nova, jazz and R&B hits.

“They have a really hip vibe and we’re really excited to see what they do on that stage,” Goodfellow said.

The first month of concerts will closeout on May 26, Memorial Day Weekend, with a performance by Baby Black, Nelson said. Baby Black is a Charlotte-based group with musicians with backgrounds in jazz, gospel, reggae and more.

“We’ve actually had our eye on them for a while and are happy to have them on the TGIF stage finally,” Nelson said.

The next month kicks off June 2 with a performance by Moose and Friends, a Hickory-based rock-n-roll, soul and folk band bringing classic hits.

The next week, American blues artist Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’Blues will take the stage. The 83-year-old, South Carolina native plays a gas can he transformed into a guitar.

“We hear he has the energy of the Energizer Bunny and is very excited to come play on our downtown stage,” Goodfellow said.

The June 16 concert will launch a weekend of Juneteenth celebrations when Morganton-native Brandon Bethel hits the stage with some country music. Bethel’s name may sound familiar to readers of The News Herald’s sports section, where he was covered as a high school athlete.

Radio Ready will take the stage June 23, highlighting a Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake tribute while they’re on the stage. The band is based out of Los Angeles, Nelson said.

Thomas Anthony and the Livehouse Band will close out June with R&B and soul, Nelson said.

There won’t be a performance the week of the Fourth of July, but the next week will pick up with Scott Moss and the $100 Handshakes. Moss describes his music as Americana-ish, Goodfellow said.

July 21 will bring Throwback Collaboration Band to the stage, a variety band that has covered the likes of Earth, Wind & Fire, James Brown, Santana, Prince and Stevie Wonder.

Nelson and Goodfellow said they saw the band live at a conference in Charlotte a couple months ago.

“They had the whole crowd up on their feet and dancing,” Nelson said.

The concert series will close on July 28 with Nashville-based IMY2, a three-piece pop group with covers like Dolly Parton and Fleetwood Mac.

“As you can see by the artists that we have, we’ve got a variety of genres that I think people will be able to find the genre that they’re interested in and even expand their musical prowess,” Nelson said.

The concert series is rain or shine. Nelson and Goodfellow encouraged folks to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and maybe an umbrella with them.

The concert series is free thanks to sponsors, including UNC Health Blue Ridge, Case Farms, The News Herald, Kicks 103.3, the Morganton Downtown Development Association, city of Morganton electric and CoMPAS X-Stream, Morganton Eye Physicians, United Beverages and Pepsi, Nelson said.

FOR THE FRIDGE Here’s the whole lineup, sorted by date, to cut out and stick to your refrigerator's door. Remember, food vendors open at 6 p.m., concerts begin at 7 p.m. and everything comes to a close at 10 p.m. May 5: The Dancing Fleas

May 12: Chris Taylor & The Rumor

May 19: Mood Ring

May 26: Baby Black

June 2: Moose & Friends

June 9: Mac Arnold

June 16: Brandon Bethel

June 23: Radio Ready

June 30: Thomas Anthony and the Livehouse Band

July 14: Scott Moss and the $100 Handshakes

July 21: Throwback Collaboration Band

July 28: IMY2