Exhibit features prolific work of local photographer

The History Museum of Burke County has debuted an exhibit of photographs taken by a local photographer that will give visitors an intimate look at life in Burke County in the early- to mid-20th century.
The exhibit, a joint project between the museum and the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library, features 198 photographs taken by professional photographer Walter Greene, a lifelong Morganton resident (1898-1962).
The photos cover a wide variety of subjects, including graduation and wedding pictures, childhood and adult portraits and school sports shots. Other photos document businesses of a bygone era, such as the Piggly Wiggly; natural disasters like the flood of 1940 and law enforcement achievements, such as a moonshine bust.
“Walt Greene has been in the dark for years, and this brings him out in the light,” said Judge Claude Sitton, executive director of the History Museum.
Laurie Johnston, curator of the NC Room, shared articles from The News Herald archives that illustrate Greene’s life and career. Greene was born in 1898 and became interested in photography in his early teens. He worked in professional photographer Lloyd Webb’s studio to learn more about the craft until opening his own photography studio in 1929.
His obituary from 1962 refers to him as “the dean of western North Carolina photographers” and “a pioneer in commercial photography.” Other articles note he was first photographer to take an aerial shot of Morganton and that he “took a picture of a parade at night in Morganton at a time when such shots were considered next to impossible.” His photographs were often featured in The News Herald.
“Without attending a school of photography, he was regarded as mastering a difficult business and was quick to adopt innovations,” his obituary reads.
In addition to being a professional photographer, Greene worked as a projectionist at the local movie theater for a while and was the first person in North Carolina to write and produce a movie script, “Isaiah’s Day Off,” which featured local actors and was shown in theaters in the area.
Greene also was an expert juggler and hoop roller, and at one point, trained his cat, Mabel, to perform with him. He was a member of the International Jugglers Association and gave many performances around the area. One article mentioned that he often used his juggling skills to put his photography subjects at ease.
The museum exhibit came about due to the combined efforts of Johnston and her volunteer assistant, Dottie Ervin, as well as Wayne Hitt and Phyllis Wogan, History Museum curators.
About four years ago, Ervin purchased more than 20 boxes of proofs, negatives and glass plates that came from Greene’s Studio after receiving a phone call offering them for sale. Local resident John Tipton Oxford Jr. had saved them following Greene’s death.
“I said, ‘You don’t need to make another phone call,’” Ervin said. “I bought them. I lined them up along the walls in my house, and came and talked to Wayne and said, ‘Would you help me go through those?”
The pair spent the next year and a half sorting and organizing the materials, eventually bringing them to the museum.
“These things had been stored in a basement for decades,” Johnston said. “Some of them were falling apart. A lot of them were water damaged or molded. Some of them were not recoverable. Wayne, with his knowledge of photography and film, knew how to tell what could be saved.”
Hitt discovered that some of the negatives were made of cellulose nitrate, and therefore highly flammable. Decaying nitrate negatives also may emit toxic gases, according to a paper on photographic preservation published by the National Park Service. Those particular negatives had to be destroyed due to safety concerns.
Ervin donated the remaining photographs, about 1,600 total, jointly to the museum and the NC Room.
“My father was the last of the country doctors in Burke County who made house calls and delivered babies at home,” Ervin said. “I look at what Walt Greene did, and he outdid my father. He was everywhere — schools and weddings. We even have a few pictures of funerals he had done.”
Johnston stressed that the collection does not represent the entirety of Greene’s work.
“I’m sure there are still more of Walt Greene’s photos that we haven’t seen yet in people’s homes, in frames on their walls or in scrapbooks and shoeboxes,” Johnston said.
Hitt and Ervin scanned the photos into the Picture Burke project of the NC Room. The project seeks to preserve photographs of Burke County people and places throughout its history. Hitt and Ervin paid for a selection of the photographs to be printed and mounted for the exhibit, giving people a comprehensive look at life in the area through Greene’s camera lens.
“I am not sure Walt Greene could have anticipated the enormous value his photographs would bring to us 60 years later,” Johnston said. “These images are treasures. Through the tremendous variety of photographs he took, he gives us snapshots of life here in Burke County in the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s. Viewing this exhibit is like stepping into the past.”
Sitton encouraged people to come and see the exhibit, which they plan to display for the next several months.
“A lot of people may find their picture here if they were photographed by Walter Greene back years ago,” he said. “It’s already been shown, and there’s a lot of interest. It’s fun to see, and people should come — everyone in Burke County.”
Ervin agreed.
“It’s a chance to share some of the history and some of the people that have made us what we are,” she said.
For more information on the exhibit, contact the History Museum of Burke County at 828-437-1777.
