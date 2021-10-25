Exhibit features prolific work of local photographer

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The pair spent the next year and a half sorting and organizing the materials, eventually bringing them to the museum.

“These things had been stored in a basement for decades,” Johnston said. “Some of them were falling apart. A lot of them were water damaged or molded. Some of them were not recoverable. Wayne, with his knowledge of photography and film, knew how to tell what could be saved.”

Hitt discovered that some of the negatives were made of cellulose nitrate, and therefore highly flammable. Decaying nitrate negatives also may emit toxic gases, according to a paper on photographic preservation published by the National Park Service. Those particular negatives had to be destroyed due to safety concerns.

Ervin donated the remaining photographs, about 1,600 total, jointly to the museum and the NC Room.

“My father was the last of the country doctors in Burke County who made house calls and delivered babies at home,” Ervin said. “I look at what Walt Greene did, and he outdid my father. He was everywhere — schools and weddings. We even have a few pictures of funerals he had done.”

Johnston stressed that the collection does not represent the entirety of Greene’s work.