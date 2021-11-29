Exhibit highlights perils of early Black motor travel

The Morganton branch of the Burke County Public Library is hosting an exhibit documenting the challenges and perils of travel by African Americans in the early- to mid-20th century.
“Oasis Spaces: The Green Book Project Traveling Exhibit” will be on display in the library lobby through Saturday, Dec. 18 and features the history of the “Negro Motorist Green Book,” an annual travel guide published from 1936-66 that listed restaurants, hotels, service stations and other facilities that were friendly to African Americans during the time of segregation and Jim Crow laws.
The self-directed exhibit is a result of a partnership with the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, which received a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to create the exhibit, according to a white paper summary detailing the project.
“’The Negro Motorist Green Book’ was both a travel guide and a tool of resistance designed to confront the realities of racial discrimination in the United States and beyond,” the commission said. “The book listed over 300 North Carolina businesses — from restaurants and hotels, to tourist homes, nightclubs and beauty salons — in the three decades that it was published. The exhibit highlights a complex statewide network of business owners and Green Book sites that allowed African American communities to thrive, and that created “oasis spaces” for a variety of African American travelers.”
Danielle Townsend, adult program coordinator for the library, is responsible for bringing “Oasis Spaces” to Morganton.
“The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has a website, ncdcr.gov, where they have gathered and linked state resources for the arts, history, libraries and nature,” Townsend said. “I periodically visit the site for inspiration for adult programs. I happened to read about the Green Book Project and noticed they were offering a webinar to learn more. I registered to attend virtually, and emailed to become a host for the exhibit immediately after the webinar ended.”
She said the exhibit was originally scheduled to arrive last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The display includes eight 6-feet tall panels loaded with information and historic photos, reproductions of the Green Book and a binder detailing additional information about the travel guide.
“The NC Green Book Project team implemented a multi-pronged, community-based approach to gather data, information, stories and materials related to African American travel in North Carolina, North Carolina Green Book sites, and life during the Jim Crow Era,” the commission said. “Most notably, this work yielded the completion of 59 oral histories, one loan of an original 1959 edition of the Negro Motorist Green Book and archival materials donated from 12 individual families with varied connections to North Carolina Green Book sites.”
Townsend said community members recall a few Green Book sites in Morganton, but they are not part of the exhibit.
The “Negro Motorist Green Book” was created by Victor Hugo Green, a Black postal carrier from New York City, according to a history of the publication available online. Green saw a vital need for the guide due to the rise of the African-American middle class taking place in the early 20th century. As more of them purchased cars, the desire for Black families to travel on vacation or scenic road tours increased. Many of them just wanted to avoid segregation on public transportation.
During that time period, people of color not only suffered refusal of service at many white-owned establishments along travel routes, they also were routinely subject to harassment, unjust arrest and even violence, as the exhibit documents.
“You didn’t want to get somebody throwing something out the car window, and they hit you upside the head with a bottle or brick,” a panel quoting a Black motorist who traveled North Carolina roads in the 1950s and ‘60s reads. “If you reported it to the police, then he would say, ‘Ah, they’re just having a little fun.’ You have to maneuver these things, because you don’t have the same rights as everybody else.”
The online history of the book documents how many African-American families would have to pack their own gasoline, food, camping equipment and buckets to use for toilets when embarking on an extended trip during the first decades of the 20th century, as they expected to be shut out of most amenities freely available to white people.
“This exhibit reminds and educates people today of the dangers African Americans faced through the simple act of traveling about the country,” Townsend said. “Depending on where one stopped, travelers could be refused gas, car repair, safe places to sleep or service in restaurants. Worse still was the frequent harassment due only to the color of their skin. Imagine trying to plan a family vacation or business trip with those added concerns (or) possibly having to drive miles out of your way just to stay safe. To worry about keeping your family, your children free from harm. These things happened. The Green Book assisted with these issues.”
The book fell out of publication shortly after the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
“The NC Green Book Project sought to educate communities across North Carolina about the history and importance of these often-overlooked historical spaces while encouraging the preservation of the few remaining extant structures through digital tools, traveling exhibitions and various community engagement experiences,” the commission said.
Townsend encouraged people to check out the exhibit.
“You may learn something you didn’t realize before,” she said. “By acknowledging that horrible things have happened in our history, we can learn to be better.”
For more exhibit tour dates and event details, visit bit.ly/3FK6cEK or call 919-814-6516.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.