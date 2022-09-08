Exhibit showcases art of school administrator

The city of Morganton invites people to visit city hall to admire the work of a beloved local artist.

This month’s “Art in the Hall” exhibit features paintings created by the late Raymond Goodfellow, said Kasey Goodfellow, his daughter and community events coordinator for the city of Morganton.

Raymond, originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, served Western Piedmont Community College as art instructor, dean and vice president of academic affairs during a career that spanned nearly three decades, according to his obituary.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a Master of Fine Arts from East Tennessee University. Following graduate school, he moved his family to Morganton in 1979 to work as an art instructor at WPCC.

“I remember him telling me that on his very first day of teaching at WPCC, he was so nervous that all he could do was call the roll, and then he dismissed the class,” Kasey said. “The next day, he returned and taught. He had a gift for connecting with students through his humor and vast knowledge of art. He shined as a professor and kept teaching and growing professionally through the years.”

Raymond’s obituary notes that he became coordinator of the visual arts program in 1980 and earned the school’s “Excellence in Teaching” award in 1992.

One student and colleague Raymond mentored eventually took his place in the art department at WPCC when Raymond was promoted to dean of humanities and social sciences in 2002. Mark Poteat, current visual arts coordinator at the school, shared how Raymond shaped his career.

“Outside of my parents, Raymond was the most influential person in my life,” Poteat said. “I would not be doing what I do, and who I am, had it not been for him and his influence. He was an intellectual of the highest sense without any pretension. From Raymond, I learned that the study of and the making of art is a way to learn a lot about life. I learned from him the importance of being a part of, or connected to, something (art and teaching) bigger than ourselves.”

In addition to impacting students in the classroom, Raymond partnered with Mary Charlotte Safford, retired dean of humanities and social sciences at WPCC, to offer art and history tours to France, Italy and Ireland with students and people in the community.

“Talking about the architecture of ancient Rome while looking at a slide is one thing, but walking through Rome with Raymond giving a running commentary on what we were seeing was another,” Safford said. “Seeing Caravaggio’s ‘The Calling of St Matthew’ in the chapel where it has been since 1600, with Raymond pointing out brushstrokes and use of the use of light while telling stories of the artist’s life, was an amazing experience for all. He was a great storyteller, which is one of the reasons he was such a great teacher. These trips had an amazing impact on our students, most of whom had never travelled outside the country, and some had never been on a plane before.”

Raymond’s job gave him time to hone his craft in the studio. His primary medium was oil on canvas, though he also used graphite. Kasey described his artistic style as “abstract, dynamic and bright.”

Raymond left behind a lasting legacy at WPCC following his death from cancer in 2006. The school named its art gallery after him in 2007.

“Raymond started the art department at Western Piedmont Community College,” Poteat said. “He made a difference in many students’ lives, including mine. Which in turn, with his influence, has made many of us who have gone on to teach or make art, hopefully, make a difference to others’ lives. That continuity of his influence is his legacy.”

Safford described Raymond’s leadership style as “thoughtful, respectful and often interjected with humor.”

“He wanted to make sure the people in his division were providing the best learning experience for students in the classroom and the community, and that we had the resources and support to do so,” Safford said.

Kasey described her father as “an extremely driven person who loved life.”

“I believe my father’s legacy at WPCC is one of kindness, honesty, dependability, drive and talent,” Kasey said. “He was so intelligent, but always made learning fun, never intimidating. He made it one of his missions to help others love and see the beauty in life as well. This was best accomplished by lecturing about art and adding in his funny life experiences that made people feel immediately comfortable around him and eager to learn. The number of individuals who knew my father and or had him as a professor and as administrator that have approached me and expressed what a huge impact he had on their lives is immense.”

Michael Berley, project manager with the city of Morganton, recently noticed Raymond’s work hanging in Kasey’s office and suggested they make him a focus of an “Art in the Hall” showcase. The exhibit includes around 20 pieces Kasey felt best represented Raymond’s technique and style.

“We watched him paint them, rework them, completely paint over them throughout the years, and they are simply irreplaceable treasures for us,” Kasey said. “The reason that we said yes to this show is that we wanted to give those who loved Raymond an opportunity to enjoy his works again and introduce his art to new members of the community that may not be aware of what a great impact he had on so many people.”

Poteat shared what he felt seeing Raymond’s artwork again.

“Seeing his works on display reminded me of how wonderful a painter he was,” Poteat said. “He had an exciting way of using contrasting colors to bring a sense of vitality to his paintings, along with rich surfaces that bring his paintings to life and create a presence. He had a great sense of design in how he arranged shapes, line and color that balanced out his paintings. Apart from his paintings’ visual impact, the works on display explore subjects that addressed social and political issues, celebration of family and the joys and trials of life. I encourage those who have seen the work to go back and take another look and those who have yet to see them go. When looking at the works all together, you will see the spirit of a person who was connected to something bigger than himself and who had learned a lot about life.”

Kasey noted Raymond’s work reflects “his tremendously huge heart.”

“He left us way too early, but he used the time he had to laugh loudly, love immensely and make profound impacts on those he came in contact with,” she said.