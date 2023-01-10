Exhibition to feature local artists’ work

VALDESE — The Rock School Arts Foundation will feature the works of two local artists, Linda Harvey and Irina Khudyakov, Jan. 13 to Feb. 17 in Galleries I and II in the Old Rock School in Valdese.

The foundation will celebrate the opening of the exhibition with an artists’ reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Old Rock School.

Irina Khudyakov

Khudyakov was born in Moscow but moved to the U.S. in 1991 with her family, according to her biography. After living in New York, her family moved to Hickory in 1998, where she studied oil painting at Catawba Valley Community College. She said she “enjoyed the beauty of oils from the beginning.”

After residing in Hickory for several years, Khudyakov and her husband relocated to places such as Connecticut, Virginia and Maryland due to his job. In Martinsville, Virginia, she attended art classes at Piedmont Arts and Art Studio 107 with retired artist Roland A. Guidry and became a member of the Lynwood Artists Association. During her four years there, she participated in the annual art exhibition, “Expressions” at Piedmont Arts, where she received awards each year.

During a year in Baltimore, Maryland, Khudyakov attended Mitchell School of Fine Arts, where she studied the technique of the old Dutch masters. She never stopped learning about art techniques, art styles and artists from books, websites and trips to museums and exhibitions.

Upon returning to Hickory, she resumed taking art classes at CVCC and became an active member of the Foothills Artists and Uni4Artists art groups. She participated in several local artists’ competitions and exhibitions, including the RSAF Open Art Competition in Valdese, where her artwork received third place. Other places that have featured her work include the United Art Council in Hickory, the Caldwell Arts Council in Lenoir, the Annual Cork and Canvas Art Show at Abernathy Laurels in Newton, North Wilkesboro Artist’s Juried Exhibit, Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center and Burke Arts Council in Morganton. Her works are included in private collections in Germany, France, Russia and Macedonia.

Linda Harvey

Harvey said the arts have fascinated her since childhood. She developed an interest in pottery growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she learned wheel-throwing, glaze-making and kiln-firing of pottery through workshops and private lessons, according to her biography. She became a member of the Pittsburgh Craftsman Guild.

“My works were juried into shows at the Pittsburgh Arts & Crafts Center, and I taught hand-building pottery in the local high school’s continuing education program,” Harvey said.

When she moved to Raleigh in 1980, she became a teaching docent at the North Carolina Museum of Art and served as president of the docent organization in 1987.

“While accompanying my husband on business trips, I was able to enjoy the art collections in major U.S. and European museums and galleries,” Harvey said. “When I discovered homemade paper, I began learning how to make it. After retiring to Valdese in 2007, I experimented further with papermaking, finding it to be a versatile medium with unlimited creative possibilities. It has been a joy to share this medium with others by conducting paper-making workshops offered by the Rock School Arts Foundation.”

The gallery’s hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Works also can be viewed on the foundation’s website at rockschoolartgalleries.com. For information, call 828-838-9806 or email rsaf1893@gmail.com.