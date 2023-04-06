HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre is bringing a new comedy, “Exit Pursued by a Bear” to the Firemen’s Kitchen. Performances of this play by America’s most popular playwright, Lauren Gunderson, will be April 28 through May 13.

In this smart, and dark, revenge comedy, Nan Carter wants to leave her husband Kyle — leave him tied up in a hunting cabin that is, covered with honey, and ready for bear. But as long as she (Katie Stone) has him (Cory Bragg) duct-taped to his easy chair, why not do a little consciousness-raising?

With the help of her gay friend Simon (Ethan Fite) who acts as her emotional — and literal — cheerleader, and a stripper named Sweetheart (Grace Bollinger), Nan makes her husband watch hilariously twisted re-enactments of scenes from their dysfunctional marriage.

Performances of “Exit Pursued by a Bear” are April 28 through May 13 in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “Exit Pursued by a Bear” is produced by Ken Wilkinson and Allen Wood, III.