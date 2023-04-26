HICKORY — Performances will begin this weekend for the Hickory Community Theatre’s production of the revenge comedy “Exit Pursued by a Bear.”

Performances begin Friday and continue through May 13.

In this witty and dark comedy, Nan Carter decides it’s time to leave her abusive husband Kyle and make a run for it. But instead of simply leaving, she decides to exact some revenge. With the help of Sweetheart, a stripper/wannabe actress, and Simon Beaufort, an ex-cheerleader, Nan binds Kyle to his recliner with duct tape. Then she surrounds him with venison and honey to entice the local wild bears into the house for a feast that will hopefully include Kyle.

Given the subject matter of the play, HCT has partnered with The Women’s Resource Center to raise awareness and provide information about local resources.

Performances of the play are April 28 through May 13 in the Firemen’s Kitchen.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit www.hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283. The play is rated R for adult language and themes.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “Exit Pursued by a Bear” is produced by Ken Wilkinson and Allen Wood III.