Expect delivery delays for newspapers due to hazardous roads

News Herald subscribers can expect delays in newspaper delivery due to the hazardous road conditions caused by Sunday's winter storm. Carriers will be making deliveries during the day today and during daylight hours this week to areas where roads are passable.

We appreciate your patience as drivers await roads to be cleared and attempt to navigate the remnants of the storm safely. As always, the e-edition of the newspaper to free to print subscribers, so if you haven't activated your digital account, you can do so today at www.morganton.com.