 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Expect delivery delays for newspapers due to hazardous roads
0 Comments
alert

Expect delivery delays for newspapers due to hazardous roads

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wipe out

A car gets stuck trying to climb the hill on Cline Avenue in Valdese on Sunday, Jan. 16.

 Lisa Wall, The News Herald

News Herald subscribers can expect delays in newspaper delivery due to the hazardous road conditions caused by Sunday's winter storm. Carriers will be making deliveries during the day today and during daylight hours this week to areas where roads are passable.

We appreciate your patience as drivers await roads to be cleared and attempt to navigate the remnants of the storm safely. As always, the e-edition of the newspaper to free to print subscribers, so if you haven't activated your digital account, you can do so today at www.morganton.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI Changes Tune, Calls Synagogue Hostage-Taker a Terrorist

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert