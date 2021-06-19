Expert shares tips for managing insects on plants

Homegrown fresh vegetables not only taste better, they are more nutritious. Plus, you can control what products are applied to the plants to control insect pests and disease.

The first steps to growing a productive vegetable garden and protecting your harvest begin with proper planning and care.

Select the most disease-resistant varieties available when planning your garden, then plant them in properly prepared soil with the amount of sunlight they require. Provide the necessary ongoing care and your plants will be healthier and better able to tolerate pest problems.

Even when you do everything right, problems can still arise. It’s just a part of gardening.

Further reduce the risk with regular visits to the garden. Check along the stems and under the leaves for any clues that insect pests have moved into your garden. It is much easier to manage small populations of harmful pests than after they have had time to rapidly reproduce.

At the same time, look for lady beetles, green lace wings and other good guys that eat a variety of garden pests. Leaving a few pests to attract these good guys is often an easy, yet effective way to manage the harmful ones.