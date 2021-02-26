Expert shares tips to grow earlier, more abundant tomato harvest

Be the first in your neighborhood to enjoy a garden-ripe tomato. Then continue harvesting an abundance of flavorful tomatoes throughout the growing season. A little planning and strategic planting can help you get an earlier and bigger tomato harvest.

Jump start the season by warming the soil for an earlier start. Cover the planting space with a floating row cover, clear plastic or a cloche. Once the soil is warm, you are ready to plant your tomatoes. Use the row cover or cloche to protect your plants when cold temperatures or frost is in the forecast. You will get a two- to four-week jump start to the season.

Further shorten the time to harvest by planting an early ripening tomato like Early Girl, Fourth of July and Quick Pick. Check the catalog description or plant tags for the number of days the tomato variety needs to reach maturity. Growing these or others that require fewer days between planting and harvesting means you’ll be enjoying fresh tomatoes sooner.