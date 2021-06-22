Expert suggests hardy rose varieties

Evaluations continue, and the list of Earth-Kind roses grows. You are sure to find one suitable to your garden design and growing conditions.

Repeat blooming, hardy and disease-resistant shrub roses are another group to consider. This group of species, hybrids and varieties tend to be hardier, tolerant of a wider range of soil conditions with greater disease resistance. Bonica and the Carefree series are two that have been gracing gardens for years. Newer introductions are continually being introduced, expanding your planting options.

Once planted, enjoy your roses outdoors in the garden and indoors in a vase. Proper harvesting and deadheading will keep your repeat blooming roses beautiful throughout the season.

Cut roses for arrangements in the morning just as the top of the bud is starting to open. Make the cut above an outward facing, five-leaflet leaf. Cut flowers back to a three-leaflet leaf on young plants that may not tolerate or be large enough for more severe pruning. Remove the lower leaves, recut the stem on an angle and place it in a vase of fresh water.