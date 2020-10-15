Extend enjoyment of nutritious pumpkins

Pumpkin is not just for dessert. Consider using this low calorie, flavorful vegetable, botanically classified as a fruit, in any of the courses of your fall or holiday meals.

The beta carotene that gives pumpkin its orange color is an important antioxidant. Increasing the beta carotenes in your diet can reduce the risk of developing some cancers and provide protection against heart disease.

Harvest pumpkins when the fruit is fully colored and the rind has lost its shine and is hard. The curly tendrils near the pumpkin will turn brown and die when the fruit is fully ripe. Use a pruning shear to cut the stem and avoid damage to the plant and your harvest. Leaving several inches of the pumpkin’s stem intact increases their storage life. And look for blemish-free fruit with intact stems when buying pumpkins from the grocery store or farmers’ market.

Always harvest pumpkins before the first frost, or cover plantings with floating row covers, old sheets or blankets when frost is in the forecast. Protecting plants from the first few frosty nights can keep them growing until the remaining frost-free days of the season are back in the forecast.