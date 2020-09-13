Externs get hands-on wilderness medicine experience

“All night, until the sun rises,” Hobson added.

Hobson, a medical student at the University of Michigan, came to love wilderness medicine when he was in the U.S. Army Special Forces as a medic.

“There are a lot of situations where you’re in more of remote, austere settings so my interest in wilderness medicine really comes from that background,” Hobson said. “Of being somewhere where you have to plan ahead for not having all the resources in a hospital at your fingertips. It’s a very interesting setting that I enjoy to find myself in, as well as just liking to be outside and active. It kind of matches the profession of medicine with the interest of being outdoors.”

Wehner, a student at Wake Forest University’s School of Medicine, came to know about the program from previous externs. Before med school, she worked in wilderness education.