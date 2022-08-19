Eyes of faith see the unseen

Sam sits on the stairwell at the corner of an abandoned building in town. You can find him here most afternoons and mornings. There’s nothing particularly significant about this building. Most buildings in town are vacant or abandoned. That seems to be the case now in many downtowns or Main Streets around the country. Sam, of course, isn’t always confined to the stairwell either.

Sometimes he’s crouched by the doorway, sometimes leaning against a glass storefront, sometimes wandering the sidewalks on either side of the street. You may even have a Sam in your town.

Some would say he’s homeless. While I’m fairly certain he doesn’t have a house of his own, he certainly has a home. And I get to drive, jog, and stroll through it most any day of the week. He’ll walk or hitch a ride to a residence each morning and evening.

I don’t know him well, but I do know he has a heart. I do know his eyes light up when he smiles. He’s actually a very intelligent individual and he has a mother still living in a local care facility. Sam is one of the few people I know who could tell you that the date for Christmas is closer to early fall or late summer. It has little to do with when Christ was actually born and more about offsetting pagan holidays and rituals. I know because we’ve had that conversation before.

Sam is a man of faith for sure, and he’s an informed one. Normally, I prefer to walk to get my mail, but this particular day was a rare occasion. I was on my way somewhere or returning from something, so I was actually driving to check my P.O. Box.

I left the car on and threw up a hand at Sam across the way as I dashed into the post office to grab my mail. A few seconds later, I step out, dart across the street, and personally shake Sam’s hand to say hello. His eyes light up because he has one those big smiles on his face and we exchange a few pleasantries about the day or the weather.

I ask about his mom briefly and he affirms she’s doing well. Not knowing what else to add, and with the car still running, I give him a combination handshake and a hug and tell him it’s good to see him.

Looking straight into my eyes, with his wide grin and laugh, he tells me “It’s good to be seen.”

I dart back to the car and head off to wherever I was going or wherever I was coming from. I don’t really remember, but what I do remember is an authentic joy in Sam’s smile and laugh that day and his words which echoed through my mind that afternoon, “It’s good to be seen.”

When Moses encounters God in the burning bush in Exodus 3, God introduces himself with these words, “I have seen the misery of my people in Egypt, I have heard their cries, and I know their sufferings.”

In Genesis 16, Hagar fled from her abusive mistress Sarai. Desperate and hiding by a spring in the wilderness, God comes to this slave-girl and offers hope. Hagar names the place “the well of the Living One who sees me” and names the voice who spoke to her “the God who sees.” She names the son she conceives Ishmael, or “God hears.” Later, when they are forced to flee and left to die under a bush in the wilderness, God hears the voice of the boy and provides water.

When Isaiah speaks a prophetic word of hope describing a new heavens and a new earth in Isaiah 65, he speaks of the Lord who “before they call, answers and while they are still speaking hears.”

One of the great Psalmists ponders the incomprehensible asking, “what are humans that you are so mindful of them, mere mortals that you would care for them.” The audacity of Hebrew scripture is that it astonishes by introducing us to a God who sees us, who hears us, and cares.

I wonder how many had “seen” Sam that day? I wonder how many of us see Sam any day — in this town, or the next? I wonder if Sam’s words aren’t an expression of every human being’s desire: just to be seen, to be recognized, or an acknowledgement of existence? I try to remember this whenever I get where I’m going. Whoever I find there probably just wants the same thing too. “It’s good to be seen.”