Facilities reopen with modified programming, procedures

“We have been in communication with other senior centers across the state of North Carolina and monitoring their openings successes and challenges,” Powell said. “Although we were eager to open our doors, we wanted to make sure we did so slowly and correctly.

“During our closing, we received numerous telephone calls from participants asking when we would be reopening. Most complained they were socially isolated, bored and eager to get out of their homes. They were thankful for the virtual programming we were providing, but missed being onsite with their friends and senior center family.”

The modified opening this month includes changes to schedules and procedures at the centers intended to keep seniors and staff members safe. All visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Only the main entrance to the building will be open, where visitors must check in with staff members. Meals will not be provided or allowed to be shared for the time being. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout both facilities.