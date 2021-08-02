Facility achieves safety milestone

Case Farms, a local poultry farming and processing group, achieved another safety milestone on Friday, July 16, after its Morganton processing facility reached one million hours without experiencing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordable lost-time accident.

“This achievement demonstrates our continued commitment to safety in the workplace year after year,” said Tyler Parlier, complex safety manager of the Morganton facility. “We are grateful to all of our team members for making safety a priority, especially coming out of these challenging times.”

The Morganton facility’s accomplishment is a continuation of the company’s safety achievements. Last year, Case Farms achieved one million hours without an LTA three times throughout its facilities, with Canton, Ohio, reaching the milestone in December following Morganton and Winesburg, Ohio’s achievements in March and April. In February 2020, the Goldsboro facility reached two million man-hours without an LTA.

“With each safety milestone, our team continues to embody Case Farms’ vision for a safer workplace,” said Leonard Parks, corporate human resources director at Case Farms. “The Morganton facility has reached this significant milestone three years in a row, and we are proud to recognize their hard work and dedication to our safety culture."

In addition to efforts made by employees, Case Farms implements a company-wide worker safety program comprised of core elements that are essential to achieving and maintaining a strong safety and health program.