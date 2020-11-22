Facility collecting Christmas gifts for older residents

The Burke County Senior Center is partnering with Home Instead Senior Care to make sure older residents in need have a good Christmas.

Home Instead sponsors a program each Christmas in Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties called “Be a Santa to a Senior,” according to a news release from the company. Home Instead consults with local nonprofits and community organizations to identify seniors who might not receive presents at Christmas. Holiday trees are decorated with ornaments labeled with the seniors’ first names and a suggested gift. People are encouraged to pull an ornament off of the tree, purchase a gift and return it unwrapped to the place hosting the tree. Volunteers wrap and distribute the gifts.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program brings so much joy to seniors in our community,” said Joan Coffey, owner of the Home Instead office in Hickory. “Seniors are especially at risk for the feelings of isolation that we’ve all felt at some point during the pandemic, and a simple gift can show them that they have been thought of, which is more important this year than ever.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the program will only accept lap blankets and toiletries this year.