Facility completes major phase of renovation

Romick said the resident population, which includes those living in the cottages behind the main building, has a 99% vaccination rate. The facility held vaccine clinics in the ballroom.

“We were one of the first continuing care retirement communities in the state to get it (the vaccine),” Romick said. “Blue Ridge (Health) was a key player in helping that happen. We were in February when we did our first round. Residents were kind of surprised we got it as early as we did. It went extremely smooth here.”

They are still conducting bi-weekly COVID-19 testing for staff.

In-person activities for residents are being offered again, though modified to provide for social distancing and mask-wearing. Still, the return to regular life is lifting residents’ spirits.

“Now that we’re talking about doing outings and events, the residents are all for it,” Romick said. “Wherever we can take them, they want to go. There’s a renewed energy, I think, and a renewed interest in many things that maybe, a year and a half ago, there were some residents that didn’t care. But now some of them want to learn art. They want to go to the mountains. They want to go to a show in Charlotte, because they haven’t been able to.”