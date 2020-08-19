Facility holds virtual birthday parties for residents

The Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton is making extra efforts to help its residents cope with the social isolation necessary to keep them safe from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Visits to retirement communities across the country have been restricted due to the pandemic, making it difficult to celebrate special occasions, including birthdays,” said Kelsey Graff, a communications and public relations assistant for the facility. “In times like these, it’s up to the team members at Grace Ridge to adapt and use their creativity to lift residents’ spirits and keep them motivated, all while keeping safety top of mind.”
Staff members are partnering with residents’ families to create Zoom birthday parties for the residents, using a large screen in the facility’s theater room so they can connect with loved ones while social distancing.
“The pandemic has been a change for everyone, and it is the thought that these Zoom parties will be a safe and sufficient way to celebrate birthdays during these unprecedented times we are facing,” Graff said.
The staff is on hand to set up any special gifts or props needed for the resident to open during the virtual celebration with family. Grace Ridge also provides a birthday cake and decorations, funded by a $1,000 grant from the Blue Ridge Healthcare Foundation’s Granting HOPE fund.
“The HOPE Campaign is the annual employee giving campaign for Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge,” said Traci Riebel, executive director of the foundation. “HOPE stands for ‘Helping Our Patients and Employees.’ All donations are made to the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation to serve needs within Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. During the campaign, employees have various projects/funds they can direct their donations to. Soon after the HOPE Campaign, we open up an internal grant application period known as Granting HOPE. During Granting HOPE, any department can request funding for projects, needs, etc. that assist patients or employees. Granting HOPE is made possible from funds employees donated during the HOPE Campaign to the Granting HOPE fund.”
Graff said a dozen residents have had Zoom birthday parties this year.
“Resident Jennie Bost was completely surprised when she was tricked into stepping into the theater on her birthday and was met with her entire family projected on the big screen singing "Happy Birthday," she said. “Her daughter, Stella, set everything up. More than 25 family members attended the virtual celebration and chatted for more than an hour.”
Bost said the party lifted her spirits.
“My surprise party gave me the boost I needed,” Bost said. “It was extraordinary being able to celebrate my birthday with my family, and I’m so thankful for the team members here that go above necessity to make us happy.”
Kelli Huggins, wellness manager at Grace Ridge, described how she has seen the parties impact the residents.
“Our residents are very grateful and appreciate being able to see all of their family on one screen at one time,” Huggins said.
Riebel is glad the Granting HOPE funds are doing just that.
“The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation is thrilled to assist with the virtual birthday parties at Grace Ridge,” Riebel said. “Being separated from family and loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic is hard for many residents who are accustomed to seeing their loved ones more frequently. Knowing that birthdays are important days for people to be connected to family members and feel loved and valued, the foundation was eager to partner with Grace Ridge to provide an opportunity to help residents and family members celebrate these important days together and create lasting memories.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.