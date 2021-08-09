Facility offers additional activities for older adults

Roxanne Powell, director of Burke County Senior Services, provided an update for local seniors with the latest edition of the Burke County Senior Center newsletter, letting them know about some new and some modified activities.
The center will spread bingo games over two events with limited seating this month to help with social distancing. A bingo session at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20 will include a pizza party, and the session taking place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, will feature ice cream. Seniors will only be able to register for one event. The center will provide the food and prizes. Those interested in attending must register in advance by contacting the center at 828-430-4147. Walk-ins will not be allowed to participate.
The center is offering two new yoga options: one virtual, one in-person. “Virtual Yoga with Catherine” will kick off the first of a six-week set of sessions of beginning chair yoga from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 via Zoom. Each session will include a discussion in addition to yoga practice. Those interested can register by contacting the center at 828-430-4147.
In a renewed partnership with Breathe Yoga and Wellness, seniors will be offered “Yogalates” at 2 p.m. Thursdays at the yoga studio at 115 W. Union St. in Morganton for $5 per class, a discount from the studio’s regular fee of $14 per class. The partnership is part of the “Senior Center Without Walls” program. For more information on how to register, contact the studio at 828-475-5775.
The center offers other virtual programs, such as brain games, chair exercises, health webinars and crochet. The center provides crochet kits that seniors can reserve and pick up in advance.
Two in-person craft workshops will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 19. Those interested in attending must register by Friday, Aug. 13. Seniors will only be allowed to attend one workshop. Other regular in-person activities include aerobics, dance and chair exercise classes, crafts, billiards and computer coaching by appointment.
The center is extending its Monday hours to 6:30 p.m. in order to host a game night for local seniors in its lobby from 4-6 p.m.
“We have numerous games in the building for you to choose from, or let us know what you need if you have ideas for something new,” Powell said. “We are curious how many are interested in Mahjong and Rummikub board games. I think several have shown an interest in those, so give us a call so we can get some teams together.”
The Veterans’ Service Office, located within the center, will resume its Veterans’ Coffee Social event, which takes place the first Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. Veterans of all ages and branches of military service are invited to enjoy coffee and pastries while socializing with other veterans.
“Get outside, come learn something new and talk with people you may have not seen in a year,” said Molly Eller, the veterans’ service officer for Burke County. “Time spent with others can lead to joyous memories.”
Powell concluded by addressing seniors’ concerns about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and how that will affect the center’s operation.
“As always, we will proceed with caution,” Powell said. “Masks are still highly recommended for everyone. We are keeping the class sizes and seating limited so as not to overcrowd our rooms. Sanitization stations remain available throughout the building. As changes are made, we will continue to keep you updated. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions we might be able to assist you with. Our goal is to keep our participants and staff safe and well, allowing flexibility in programming to accommodate any changes necessary.”
For more information on senior center programs, contact the center at 828-430-4147.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.