Facility offers additional activities for older adults

The center offers other virtual programs, such as brain games, chair exercises, health webinars and crochet. The center provides crochet kits that seniors can reserve and pick up in advance.

Two in-person craft workshops will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 19. Those interested in attending must register by Friday, Aug. 13. Seniors will only be allowed to attend one workshop. Other regular in-person activities include aerobics, dance and chair exercise classes, crafts, billiards and computer coaching by appointment.

The center is extending its Monday hours to 6:30 p.m. in order to host a game night for local seniors in its lobby from 4-6 p.m.

“We have numerous games in the building for you to choose from, or let us know what you need if you have ideas for something new,” Powell said. “We are curious how many are interested in Mahjong and Rummikub board games. I think several have shown an interest in those, so give us a call so we can get some teams together.”

The Veterans’ Service Office, located within the center, will resume its Veterans’ Coffee Social event, which takes place the first Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. Veterans of all ages and branches of military service are invited to enjoy coffee and pastries while socializing with other veterans.