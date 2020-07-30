Facility receives national recognition for maternity care

MARION – Mission Hospital McDowell was recently named to “Newsweek” magazine’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families.
“This recognition is a testament to all of the outstanding caregivers and staff at Mission Hospital McDowell,” said Carol Wolfenbarger, CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell. “I am truly grateful for our amazing maternity services team and the excellent care they provide for the communities we serve.”
Mission Hospital McDowell was one of less than 250 to receive the prestigious accolade. The full list of recipients will appear in the July edition of “Newsweek,” available online and at newsstands nationwide.
“Best Maternity Care Hospitals are an elite group of hospitals from across the country,” said Nancy Cooper, editor in chief of Newsweek. “These facilities are to be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities.”
Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures, including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.
