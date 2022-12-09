Facility recognized for dining service

Since 2018, Morrison Healthcare has provided an exceptional dining experience at Grace Ridge Retirement Community, owned and managed by UNC Health Blue Ridge. This year, that commitment to excellence was recognized with Grace Ridge being named Morrison Healthcare’s “Systems Division” Account of the Year.

Grace Ridge was selected as one of five Account of the Year winners from more than 950 Morrison Healthcare accounts across the country. As the winner of the Systems Division, Grace Ridge was chosen from among some of Morrison’s largest hospital system accounts in the United States.

“At Grace Ridge, we take great pride in providing our 200 residents with the very best life has to offer, and fine dining is a core component of that experience,” said Ken Cormier, Grace Ridge’s executive director. “We count on our dedicated staff from Morrison Healthcare, including highly trained chefs and a dietitian, to deliver wholesome, delicious and sustainable food to Grace Ridge residents through a variety of dining options and venues.”

Jon Mercer, chief operating officer at Blue Ridge, praised the food service system at the retirement community.

"We have been extremely pleased with Grace Ridge Dining Services and have heard that residents are too," Mercer said. "I've had the privilege of dining there on several occasions. They certainly make every meal feel like a fine dining experience."

Winners were selected based on performance metrics with a focus on patient safety and satisfaction. This year, Grace Ridge had a perfect safety claims record and a near perfect health inspection score, all while completing a significant kitchen and dining room renovation and hosting numerous community and holiday events.

“Morrison’s Grace Ridge team uses fresh, local ingredients to craft seasonal menus that deliver restaurant-quality food and service to every resident,” said Dorothy Clarke, regional vice president of Morrison Healthcare. “While we are proud to deliver the highest quality food and service, it’s what goes on behind the scenes that truly makes our team top-notch: exceeding client expectations, increasing resident satisfaction, maintaining a safe work environment and retaining the most talented staff. That’s what truly sets the Grace Ridge team apart.”