Facility to remain closed until next year

The History Museum of Burke County will keep its doors closed for the rest of this year, but a lot has been going on behind the scenes there.

The board of directors for the museum decided to postpone reopening until at least early 2021 to help keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the museum.

Judge Claude Sitton, executive director of the museum, explained how the board will determine the best time to open.

“The main factor is based on what the local COVID-19 data would be,” Sitton said. “Unfortunately, it seems to be increasing weekly.”

He described how the extended shutdown has affected the museum.

“Being closed and not allowing the general public to tour and not having school students touring has cut back tremendously on our visibility,” Sitton said. “We have written letters to the third- and fourth-grade teachers and suggested that they have students visit our website and Facebook page. This has allowed some interest and visibility. We had our receptionist at the museum answer calls from students and teachers. This has been a success.”

Museum curators and volunteers have taken the opportunity to get some major projects done.