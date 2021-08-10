Fair, festivals still on in Burke

With a fair and two festivals coming up, the Burke County Health Department is asking the public for help to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Historic Valdese Waldensian Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, the Drexel Fair is scheduled to start Monday and run through Aug. 21 and the Historic Morganton Festival is set for the weekends of Aug. 27-28, Sept. 3-4 and Sept. 10-11.
The health department is asking people to stay home if they are not feeling well. Those in areas of high transmission of the virus are recommended to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, it said. People also should wash their hands thoroughly before eating, it said.
Chae Moore, health education supervisor for the health department, said, “Our environmental health team is in contact with the food vendors of these events. They are encouraging them to wear masks, practice good hand-washing and frequently sanitize/wipe down high traffic areas at these events. They cannot enforce, only highly recommend/suggest.”
Moore said people who plan to attend any of the events should consider getting at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before attending if they have not done so already. People also are recommended to wear a mask while in high transmission areas.
“I always tell people to resist touching their faces and sticking fingers in mouths, in noses, or around eyes when out in public,” Moore said. “This can help cut back on a lot of transmission.”
Waldensian Festival
After a year without a festival, the town of Valdese will welcome people to its streets again this weekend for the Historic Valdese Waldensian Festival.
Annie Hogan, assistant director of community affairs for the town, said they are encouraging anyone isn’t vaccinated to wear a mask.
She said there are more than 100 vendors set to be at the festival, and she anticipated that many of those vendors would supply their own hand sanitizer. There will also be hand sanitizer available at the public information booth.
Social distancing also will be encouraged.
Drexel Fair
Don Deal, president of the Drexel Fair, said there has been a tremendous amount of interest in the fair this year and he’s anticipating a good turnout.
“We’re going to try our best to make everything as safe as we can,” Deal said.
He said the fair will have some signs out telling people that it is highly recommended they wear a mask. He said they also will have more hand sanitizing stations in place.
Deal said food booths will have more people cleaning the sitting and eating stations and will have more hand sanitizers.
It’s been highly recommended the people serving the food wear a mask.
As for the rides, Deal said he hasn’t spoke to the company providing the rides, B&K Carnival but they will be arriving in the area this week and he said they will be having discussions.
Morganton Festival Weekends
COVID-19 caused the Historic Morganton Festival to be cancelled last year, but for now, this year’s modified festival is pushing forward.
Sharon Jablonski, director of the city’s cultural and creative development department, said this year’s Morganton Festival Weekends is a downscaled version of the usual festival.
The festival weekends will kick off in less than three weeks with concerts on Friday night. Saturdays will see 50 craft vendors take to downtown. Most of the vendors will be different each Saturday, with a few that will overlap, Jablonski said.
Jablonski said this year’s outreach efforts were greatly downscaled with only one billboard about the festival. She said she didn’t do any of the television marketing she normally does.
Abby Nelson, Main Street manager for the city of Morganton, said the festival weekends were planned to fit statewide COVID-19 restrictions that were in place in March.
“The way that we planned the Morganton Festival Weekends: Tradition Upheld, Safely Downscaled, is that back in March, when we were seeing some of the same things that we’re seeing now, is that we could have a smaller event and maintain any of the regulations that were in place at that time by the state,” Nelson said. “Sharon and I feel confident that we are and would be able to handle any of those parameters that could go back in place end of August, first of September … we were planning for this, we were preparing for this, just in case.”
She said hand-washing stations will be in place. Since the festival weekends will be held outdoors, masks aren’t being required at this time.
But the odds of the festival being held on the city’s courthouse square aren’t looking good.
The square, which has been undergoing renovations for about a year, was expected to be ready for business by late summer, but COVID-19 has hindered that, Jablonski said.
“COVID has done a lot of damage to the supply chain,” she said. “The numbers are up, so the employees working on the square are not immune to that, so they’ve had a couple rounds of that again … you add all that up, and no employees, it’s a compounding ordeal.”
She said she knows the square won’t be ready for the first festival weekend, and she’s not sure if it will be for the second. It will depend largely on when work gets wrapped up on the square and the sod is laid.
“There was a tremendous amount of infrastructure that had to be done, and then things happen and you can’t get material,” Jablonski said. “We can’t get the sinks that are supposed to go in the bathrooms so we’re having to just put in something. We did a lot of power upgrades, and that stuff takes time. I just don’t know what else to say.”
It might be a little bit of a silver-lining, though.