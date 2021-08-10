Fair, festivals still on in Burke

As for the rides, Deal said he hasn’t spoke to the company providing the rides, B&K Carnival but they will be arriving in the area this week and he said they will be having discussions.

Morganton Festival Weekends

COVID-19 caused the Historic Morganton Festival to be cancelled last year, but for now, this year’s modified festival is pushing forward.

Sharon Jablonski, director of the city’s cultural and creative development department, said this year’s Morganton Festival Weekends is a downscaled version of the usual festival.

The festival weekends will kick off in less than three weeks with concerts on Friday night. Saturdays will see 50 craft vendors take to downtown. Most of the vendors will be different each Saturday, with a few that will overlap, Jablonski said.

Jablonski said this year’s outreach efforts were greatly downscaled with only one billboard about the festival. She said she didn’t do any of the television marketing she normally does.

Abby Nelson, Main Street manager for the city of Morganton, said the festival weekends were planned to fit statewide COVID-19 restrictions that were in place in March.