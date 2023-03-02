Ice Creative Entertainment’s Fairytales on Ice will skate their way to CoMMA on Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Join Belle, The Beast, and some new friends as they skate through adventures, magic and celebration — but beware of the enchantress who wants to have the beast remain a monster for the rest of his days.

Ice creative Entertainment was founded in 2011 by Olympic level choreographer Alex Wilfand. Since 2011, ICE has partnered with and created live entertainment productions for the Walt Disney Company, Marriott Hotels, Dolly Parton Entertainment and more! I.C.E prides itself in being one of the world leaders in performances where theatrics meets professional athletic feats.

Tickets for the performance are $35-$40 for adults and $30 for students (plus sales tax).

For additional information or to purchase tickets, call the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit www.commaonline.org.